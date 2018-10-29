Email
Intel's Shooting Star Mini drones to join Rockettes at Radio City

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Technology
New York - On October 29, it was reported that Intel's Shooting Star Mini drones will be making an appearance at this year's "Christmas Spectacular" starring the Radio City Rockettes at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York.
According to Engadget, this will mark the first time that mini-drones will be a part of an indoor holiday spectacular program, which runs from November 9 until January 1, 2019. It subsequently reported that drones will be creating "majestic aerial displays" over the national sporting events.
Intel has been making a name for itself in the space, and it will be bringing an army of drones to the "Big Apple" just in time for the "Christmas Spectacular" at Radio City Music Hall. These Intel Shooting Star mini-drones will serve as the backing act for the Rockettes.
Deadline noted that 100 palm-sized drones will create a light show over the Radio City stage, and this will be a part of the new finale scene, "Christmas Lights."
Natalie Cheung, the general manager of Intel's drone light shows, stated that the drones are going to surpass "everyone's expectations." She added that the audience is not going to expect to see drones flying in 3D inside the historic Radio City Music Hall.
For more information on "Christmas Spectacular" starring the Radio City Rockettes, check out its official website.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed last year's Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
