By By James Walker 1 hour ago in Technology IBM has announced it will transform its Watson computing platform into an intelligent assistant for enterprises. The company said it will deliver conversational interfaces that combine AI and the cloud, helping businesses "transform customer experiences." Conversational experiences Watson Assistant is powered by the IBM Cloud. It includes built-in proactive capabilities, allowing it to surface information that's likely to be relevant at the current time. The conversation engine provides "natural and life-like" responses to queries, while including personalised insights IBM will allow enterprises to customise Watson Assistant to their needs. It can be tailored to individual industries by using workload-specific extensions that add additional functions. IBM said automotive brands may include Watson as a voice assistant in their vehicles, while hotels could use it to assist guests in their rooms. Businesses are free to build upon the assistant's skills by integrating other Watson capabilities, including Speech to Text and Text to Speech. "Truly knows you" According to IBM, Watson is the first "truly intelligent" AI assistant that can adapt to your requirements. Applications running on Watson can share data through the IBM Cloud so information follows "Watson Assistant isn’t just designed for a single location such as your home. And, it doesn’t just respond to a person’s commands and provide generic information that’s publicly available," said READ NEXT: eBay uses augmented reality to make online selling simpler Users will have control of their personal information. IBM said the data sharing will require users to grant permission first. However, it remains to be seen how many people will actually use the functionality. Uptake of digital assistance is still low and IBM faces competition from brands such as Google and Apple. IBM's already acquired several major partners who are preparing to start doing just that. Airwire, HARMAN, Munich Airport and The Royal Bank of Scotland are all trialling Watson integrations designed to "engage" customers. While the data sharing layer isn't yet going to see widespread use, IBM's laying the groundwork for an all-encompassing future assistance and analytics platform.