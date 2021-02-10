By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A new initiative has been launched, designed to bring coding to the education system in Africa. The aim is to help to nurture a new generation of computer talent across the continent. Just as previous generations have taken apart mechanical toys or cars to see how they work, young people are learning to code to understand what makes their favorite app work. This interest and enthusiasm provides a gateway through which new talent can emerge. The campaign consists of taking coding bootcamps to thousands of people globally, including to poorly served communities and less developed countries. The campaign will direct as much as £175,000 towards full coding scholarships for deserving students in Africa. The announcement was made to Digital Journal by HyperionDev’s UK-based CEO, Riaz Moola. The executive has outlined the need for improved digital coding skills throughout the world. Moola says: "I strongly believe that accessible tech education is the future of social upliftment and mobility for thousands of people across the globe. In South Africa, there are too many people who do not have the skills nor opportunity to find well-paying, decent jobs." Some positive news has emerged at a time where society is seeing a massive need for technology skills and online learning, while brick and mortar businesses rush to get themselves online. A company called HyperionDev, which is a technology company that specialises in teaching coding skills, has recently launched an international social impact investment campaign. Coding , or 'computer programming', refers to the process of designing and building an executable computer program to accomplish a specific computing result or to perform a specific task. It is fundamental to new technologies and for the data driven world. For many young people, a route into digital technology is with learning the necessary technical skills they need for the job they want. Coding can be delivered either face-to-face or through online education.Just as previous generations have taken apart mechanical toys or cars to see how they work, young people are learning to code to understand what makes their favorite app work. This interest and enthusiasm provides a gateway through which new talent can emerge.The campaign consists of taking coding bootcamps to thousands of people globally, including to poorly served communities and less developed countries. The campaign will direct as much as £175,000 towards full coding scholarships for deserving students in Africa.The announcement was made to Digital Journal by HyperionDev’s UK-based CEO, Riaz Moola. The executive has outlined the need for improved digital coding skills throughout the world. HyperionDev exists to close the growing global tech skills gap through affordable tech education.Moola says: "I strongly believe that accessible tech education is the future of social upliftment and mobility for thousands of people across the globe. In South Africa, there are too many people who do not have the skills nor opportunity to find well-paying, decent jobs." More about Coding, computer code, Programming Coding computer code Programming