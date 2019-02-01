By By Ken Hanly 1 hour ago in Technology The Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is known for mobile innovations. It will continue this tradition by introducing a foldable phone device promised for this year. The device will be introduced at the Mobile World Congress. Huawei wants to release its foldable phone device before Samsung's Huawei device designed for 5G networks However, 5G networks are not yet at maturity but even so the hype around them go ahead in 2019 as the company plans. Expect many quirky form factors to be on show at the congress. LG is said to be planning an attachable second screen in a refresh of its G line. The appended video describes the Huawei foldable phone in more detail. The Mobile World Congress(MWC ) is traditionally the biggest show of the year for featuring mobile innovations. The foldable phone will be introduced on Sunday February 24th at 2PM local time in Barcelona according to a company tweet, beating out Samsung. In a separate tweet, the company notes that the phone will be "the world's first 5G foldable device". A Verge article from July last year notes: "A Nikkei report out of China this week has revealed Huawei’s efforts to build and release a foldable smartphone ahead of Android archrival Samsung. Samsung has long held the display innovation lead thanks to its subsidiary Samsung Display, which just announced that its upcoming “unbreakable” flexible phone screen has been certified for being extra tough and durable. But Huawei, making use of flexible OLED panels from Chinese supplier BOE, is apparently planning to do a very limited run of foldable handsets, with analysts estimating they could come as soon as early next year."However, 5G networks are not yet at maturity but even so the hype around them go ahead in 2019 as the company plans. Expect many quirky form factors to be on show at the congress. LG is said to be planning an attachable second screen in a refresh of its G line. A recent article describes the LG second screen: "Apparently, the second screen will be an optional attachment, like a case, that will be designed to extend the screen size of the device. It’s not immediately clear how that would work or if it would be included in the box or sold as a separate accessory. But LG is expected to show off the device next month at the annual Mobile World Congress expo in Barcelona, CNET reports."The appended video describes the Huawei foldable phone in more detail. More about Huawei, foldable phone, 5g networks Huawei foldable phone 5g networks