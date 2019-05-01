By By Ken Hanly 21 mins ago in Technology A new report from Nikkei, a large Japanese media corporation, claims that Huawei the giant Chinese telecom company is planning to release an 8K 5G TV by the end of this year. 8 K resolution TV 5G networks Huawei entering the new market early Huawei obviously intends to enter the market early as it is just beginning to develop. The Huawei TV would include a 5G modem that would allow it to stream remote content directly without the need for a cable box or a fixed-line Internet connection. It could even act as a router from other Internet-connected devices in your house. Pairing a fast 5G connection with an 8K display could theoretically be a way of overcoming the difficulties of streaming data-heavy 8K content without requiring a high-speed fixed-line Internet connection at home. Along with 8K, Nikkei speculates that the TV’s 5G connection could also let them stream 360-degree videos. 360 degree videos also known as immersive or spherical videos record the video in every direction at the same time. The videos use an omnidirectional camera or a collection of cameras. During playback the viewer can have control of the viewing direction as in a panorama. It can also be played in a sphere or some part of a sphere. Huawei creating a whole line of consumer electronics Huawei has an uphill battle in the TV market Huawei is not just entering the crowded TV market but with a niche model that marries a cutting-edge 5G modem with a next generation 8K display. This year is still early for a model that is both 5G and 8K. 5G networks are only available in a few places and 8K content will be a rarity. For now the TV will be for a very small niche market. However, who knows. Wikipedia describes 8K resolution as follows: "8K display resolution is the successor to 4K resolution. TV manufacturers pushed to make 4K a new standard by 2017.[5] The feasibility of a fast transition to this new standard is questionable in view of the absence of broadcasting resources.[6] It is predicted that 8K-ready devices will still only account for 3% of UHD TVs by 2023 with global sales of 11 million units a year.[7] However, TV manufacturers remain optimistic as the 4K market grew much faster than expected, with actual sales exceeding projections nearly 6-fold in 2016.[8]" Others may reserve the term for systems that meet the requirements of the ITU IMT-2020, which represents more nations. 3GPP will submit their 5G NR to the ITU. [1] It follows 2G, 3G and 4G and their respective associated technologies (such as GSM, UMTS, LTE, LTE Advanced Pro, etc.).The first fairly substantial deployments were in April 2019. In South Korea, SK Telecom claimed 38,000 base stations, KT Corporation 30,000 and LG U Plus 18,000; of which 85% are in six major cities.[2] They are using 3.5 GHz (sub-6) spectrum and tested speeds were from 193 to 430 Mbit/s down.[3] Verizon opened service on a very limited number of base stations in the US cities of Chicago and Minneapolis using 400 MHz of 28 GHz millimeter wave spectrum. Huawei is imitating Samsung which has TVs, smartphones, wearables, together with smart home devices and appliances. Huawei wants to create its own consumer electronics ecosystem. Huawei is already the second largest seller of smartphones globally with Samsung being first. 