ForgeRock announces industry-first hybrid-cloud IAM solution

By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology

According to a recent survey, 94 percent of enterprises use cloud and 84 percent of them have a multi-cloud strategy. However, according to a recent Datamation survey, organizations are wary of cloud security, particularly those in highly regulated industries, like banking and government. This is in spite of all the agility and cost benefits. The implications of this decision are that these organizations are using a complex mix of multiple clouds and on-prem solutions, which potentially adds friction for users and services to access the data they need. Furthermore, this friction hinders the pace of innovation for enterprises, as they roll out new services and apps. With these points noted, how do organizations ensure users are accessing the right data with the right security, simply?

ForgeRock has announced the availability of the ForgeRock Identity Cloud, which has been designed to solve the complex issue of accessing hybrid-cloud deployments by enabling organizations with secure, frictionless access and experiences for customers, employees and services. A hybrid cloud is a computing environment that combines a public cloud and a private cloud by allowing data and applications to be shared between them.

The industry-first Identity Platform-as-a-Service and SaaS developer-focused solution enable organizations to use on-prem or cloud solutions as they choose to best serve their needs – a challenge public companies in this space cannot answer. As more organizations employ both on-prem and cloud solutions, and developers deploy services to enhance enterprise offerings, trends suggest they will look more and more to individual, contextualized identity to ensure users have the right access to the right data.

Commenting on the launch, Peter Barker, chief product officer at ForgeRock told Digital Journal: "Our approach to digital identity is aimed at delivering full-service functionality at any scale with simple, flexible, and rapid implementation options. We provide customers with a comprehensive approach that saves time, reduces risk and now enables them to fully embrace the unique needs of the cloud."

By enabling a hybrid deployment approach, ForgeRock is delivering a single platform that reduces the time to deploy identity, the time to incorporate identity into new apps, and more.