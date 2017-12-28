First wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system approved

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageFirst wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system approved

Listen | Print
By Tim Sandle     9 hours ago in Technology
A wireless charging system, from distance, has been approved in the U.S. This is set to alter the way devices are charged, offering greater convenience of business and consumers.
Wireless charging systems have been around and available for several years and charging a mobile device wirelessly is easier than plugging it in. However these technologies require the device be in physical contact with the wireless source for the charging to take place. This will change, at least in the U.S., following a decision by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to approve the first wireless charger that does not require direct contact.
The newly approved charger, Engadget reports, that works from up to three feet away. The device has been developed by Sa startup called Energous. The company's product is called the WattUp Mid Field transmitter.
The WattUp Mid Field transmitter converts electricity into radio frequencies. These radio waves are then sent as energy packets to nearby devices which has a receiver. The scalable power via radio bands functions much like a wireless router.
To achieve the freedom of mobility and charging concurrent to using a device, the receivers can be integrated into all commonplace electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets, fitness bands, smartwatches, wearables, cameras, wireless keyboards and mice, headsets, sensors, LED lights, remote controls and toys and most other battery-powered devices.
Energous was granted FCC certification at the end of December 2017. The technology provides charging capability at distances of up to approximately 5 meters (15 feet) from a transmitter to a receiver device. The company's long-term aims are for wireless charging ecosystems to be in place in business, homes and retail parks.
More about Wireless, Wireless, Power, Power, Charging
More news from
Latest News
Top News
First wireless 'power-at-a-distance' charging system approved
Zimbabwe unveils generous Mugabe retirement package
Bali declares 'garbage emergency' amid sea of waste
Op-Ed: Greta Van Fleet is the 'One to Watch' in 2018
Turkey's Erdogan holds out olive branch to Germany, EU
Op-Ed: Derren Brown has the best magic show of 2017 with 'Secret'
We're nowhere close to an electric vehicle infrastructure plan
Op-Ed: Mike DelGuidice is Long Island's 'Man of the Year' for 2017
Zimbabwe family stuck in Bangkok airport for two months
India's IT layoffs top 56,000 and it's not over yet