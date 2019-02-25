By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Austin-area rocket company Firefly Aerospace has signed an agreement with Space Florida to launch business operations at Cape Canaveral Spaceport to build a new factory for producing and launching its rockets from Florida's Space Coast. The company has also received a "statement of capability" from the U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing regarding the use of SLC-20. Under the agreement, Space Florida will match Firefly’s infrastructure investments up to $18.9 million, according to Aerial view of Launch Complex 20 in June, 1993. Air Force Space and Missile Museum "From this site, Firefly is going to execute its business plan, which is to dominate medium to small spaceflight market," said Tom Markusic, chief executive of Firefly, during remarks at a ceremony at SLC-20 marking the project. "Our mass production manufacturing facility in Exploration Park will enable Firefly to produce 24 Alpha vehicles a year, enabling a launch cadence that will support a rapidly expanding global small satellite revolution and the commercialization of cislunar space," he added. About Firefly Aerospace today The company is developing a family of launch vehicles using common technologies, manufacturing infrastructure, and launch capabilities for providing low-Earth-orbit (LEO) launches for up to 4 metric ton (4.4 US tons) payloads. Firefly is also offering low-cost services extending to moon missions and beyond. Firefly in the News: SpaceNews coverage of our SLC-20 launch site and our Exploration Park mass production facility which will give Firefly the ability to produce up to 24 Alpha vehicles a year. Read about it here: 8vY0TCFegp — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) February 25, 2019 Headquartered in Cedar Park Texas, Firefly has an additional presence in Washington, D.C., Dnipro, Ukraine and Tokyo, Japan. Firefly is financed by Firefly Aerospace is a reincarnation of the now-defunct By October 2016, Firefly Space Systems had furloughed their entire staff after losing European backers in the aftermath of Brexit. In Firefly was honored to have Governor DeSantis welcome our mass production facility to the Florida Space Coast. Col. Ste Marie from the 45th Space Wing spoke about Firefly’s launch plans for SLC-20. See the entire ceremony here: vcy9XpKisW — Firefly Aerospace (@Firefly_Space) February 23, 2019 Markusic, one of the original founders of Firefly Space Systems, was once a research scientist at NASA and has also worked for space companies including Blue Origin. However, it looks like Firefly is ready for a bit of competition. “The space industry is expected to be the fastest growing segment of the worldwide economy in the coming decades, with analysts predicting a global market of more than $1 trillion a year by 2040,” Markusic said. “Firefly Aerospace is uniquely positioned to be successful in this new economy." The announcement on Friday, February 22 said that Firefly Aerospace had reached an agreement with Space Florida, the state’s space development agency, to help fund development of a launch site at Space Launch Complex (SLC) 20 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station and a launch vehicle factory just outside the gates of the Kennedy Space Center at Exploration Park.The company has also received a "statement of capability" from the U.S. Air Force's 45th Space Wing regarding the use of SLC-20. 