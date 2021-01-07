Special By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology Collaboration tools have been firmly in the spotlight in 2020 helping businesses keep running and families stay connected, but what happens when the world begins to shift back to in-person communication? A leading expert offers some predictions. Iyar outlines three primary areas where change will be most apparent in 2021. These areas are: Consumers have gone mobile and there’s no turning back Iyar says that "regardless of a shift back towards pre-pandemic life, the convenience and flexibility of a mobile customer experience is here to stay. Businesses who didn’t get on board during the pandemic will need to adopt mobile solutions to keep customers satisfied and continue growing their businesses." In other words, businesses need to adapt to their customers wanting a remote call more often than a physical visit. Remote working is the 'new normal' Expect some employees to want to continue working from home, says Iyar. He states: "With the potential for permanently dispersed workforces as some employees opt for permanent remote work status, businesses need to adopt one-stop workplace platforms. Businesses need to take their multiple solutions for video conferencing, direct messaging, file sharing and signing and bring them onto one platform for more simplified business operations and customer communications." Business to person interactions will only become more humanized Customers have become used to talking to a real person says Iyar. This means: "The days of the “noreply@business.com” emails are gone as businesses adopt sophisticated and modern digital platforms for customer interactions." Consequently, Iyar says: "All of these interactions will be conducted through chat features where employees and customers can communicate and collaborate to better resolve issues and improve the customer’s experience with the brand. This communication will come from a consistent point-person at the company for the customer to interact with from start to finish of getting their issue or request resolved." Subrah Iyar, former founder of WebEx and current co-founder and CEO of Moxtra says that this year of physical distance willfurther enable a future filled with digital togetherness and more flexibility for businesses and individuals. In other words, 2021 will see further growth in collaboration tools and further upgrades in relation to current technologies.Iyar outlines three primary areas where change will be most apparent in 2021. These areas are:Iyar says that "regardless of a shift back towards pre-pandemic life, the convenience and flexibility of a mobile customer experience is here to stay. Businesses who didn’t get on board during the pandemic will need to adopt mobile solutions to keep customers satisfied and continue growing their businesses." In other words, businesses need to adapt to their customers wanting a remote call more often than a physical visit.Expect some employees to want to continue working from home, says Iyar. He states: "With the potential for permanently dispersed workforces as some employees opt for permanent remote work status, businesses need to adopt one-stop workplace platforms. Businesses need to take their multiple solutions for video conferencing, direct messaging, file sharing and signing and bring them onto one platform for more simplified business operations and customer communications."Customers have become used to talking to a real person says Iyar. This means: "The days of the “noreply@business.com” emails are gone as businesses adopt sophisticated and modern digital platforms for customer interactions."Consequently, Iyar says: "All of these interactions will be conducted through chat features where employees and customers can communicate and collaborate to better resolve issues and improve the customer’s experience with the brand. This communication will come from a consistent point-person at the company for the customer to interact with from start to finish of getting their issue or request resolved." More about collaboration tools, workplace tools, Offices collaboration tools workplace tools Offices