By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Berkeley - There are tens of millions of highly radioactive, spent nuclear fuel rods being kept in temporary facilities around the United States. A father-daughter team from California has come up with a unique way to permanently store nuclear waste. Deep Isolation was Daughter and The road in and out of the Onkalo Nuclear Waste Repository in Finland. Posiva oy The advent of Deep Isolation The idea for Deep Isolation grew out of the Mullers' climate change work. They tried forming a gas fracking venture in China, but that bogged down. So they decided to take their new-found knowledge on drilling techniques and apply it to nuclear waste disposal. Over the past two years, Deep Isolation has filed patents, studied nuclear waste disposal and hired a team of consultants and staffers to bring its proposed technology to fruition. And the claim they are making is basically pretty simple. They aim to bury nuclear waste in horizontal drillholes deep underground. Richard Muller presented the idea of using horizontal drillholes in deep shale formations to store nuclear waste at the A radioactivity warning symbol is seen on a Cask for Storage and Transportation of Radioactive Material container in Valognes, France, November 22, 2011 Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP/File Directional Drillhole Configuration Rather than creating large tunnels, like the ones proposed for the now-defunct Yucca Mountain project in Nevada, Deep Isolation proposes to place nuclear waste in narrow (9 to 14-inch diameter) horizontal drillholes in shale formations. The boreholes would start with a 1-mile vertical access drillhole and will then gently turn horizontal. Canisters containing nuclear waste would be stored in the deep horizontal section. “The goal is to get this stuff out of the biosphere, and the farther down you go, the less things change,” Elizabeth says. “The waste will have 1 billion tons of rock on top of it and be in shale that has held methane gas and other volatiles for tens to hundreds of millions of years. Things don’t leak out.” And the company points out another advantage - safety and less cost. Mr. Muller says, “We’re cheaper because we remove a lot less dirt and don’t put people underground.” The BBC Shanghai is delivering nuclear waste back to Australia after its reprocessing in France, but green groups have called for the shipment to be halted Charly Triballeau, AFP Nuclear waste in the U.S. is getting out of hand The Mullers' plan is feasible, yet getting backing for it will be difficult. The process will require licensing from each nuclear site. Allison Macfarlane, the former chair of the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, says, “The real question is whether such a small startup company would have the resources to go through the licensing over such a long time period.” With no And with nuclear facilities around the country being required to store spent fuel rods on-site, the Department of Energy has reimbursed power companies – and continues to do so – for the temporary storage at power plants. A Blue Ribbon Commission created by the Barack Obama administration determined that by 2020, the DOE will have spent $22 billion on those costs. Berkeley, California-based Deep Isolation announced on March 20 it aims to store nuclear waste much more safely and cheaper than existing methods now being used, according to Bloomberg Business Week. Deep Isolation was started in 2016 by Richard and Elizabeth Muller, a father and daughter team. 