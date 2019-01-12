By By Tim Sandle 37 mins ago in Technology Dell has showcased a range of new products and software experiences across its Latitude, XPS and Inspiron portfolios at CES 2019. Dell has also expanded its range of Alienware offerings for gamers. Latitude with extended battery life Central to the new Dell releases is the The Latitude is a CES 2019 ‘Innovation Honoree’. The computer comes with a Titan Gray machined aluminum finish. It also meets a new environmental standard from Dell, being the first Latitude to use Dell has been promoting the use of Dell Cinema In addition, the CinemaStream 2.0 enhances the video streaming experience with up to 10x less buffering and up to 6x improvement in video quality. HD webcam Another product launch from Dell is its Dell also worked on the thermals of the XPS 13, because thinner laptops have a harder time staying cool. The XPS 13 has a conductive GORE Thermal Insulation that helps move heat out of the system faster. Gaming The mission statement is to make the gaming experience more competitive, personalized and accessible. Part of the arrangement will involve Dell G series computers offering Alienware Command Center and 4-zone RGB keyboard with customizable backlighting. Dell have long been at the forefront of innovative computing technology for businesses, as well as for serious gamers. The company also has a strong commitment to environmental standards. At CES 2019 Dell unveiled some new innovations.Central to the new Dell releases is the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 . Dell markets this as the world’s smallest commercial 14” 2-in-1. The laptop has a potential 24 hours of battery life. It is also the first device to feature a personal computer proximity sensor enabled by Intel® Context Sensing Technology.The Latitude is a CES 2019 ‘Innovation Honoree’. The computer comes with a Titan Gray machined aluminum finish. It also meets a new environmental standard from Dell, being the first Latitude to use Dell’s ocean-bound plastics packaging Dell has been promoting the use of ocean-bound plastics in its packaging, incorporating plastics collected from beaches, waterways and coastal areas. The first initiative was using these recovered plastics in protective trays for the XPS™ 13 2-in-1. Dell’s 2020 Legacy of Good goal is to ensure 100 percent of its product packaging is sourced from sustainable materials. Dell Cinema is a new audio-visual experience for computer, offering an immersive cinematic experience. The CinemaColor 2.0 launch comes with Dolby Vision and improved volume, bass and dialogue via Dell’s Sound Optimization, which automatically adjusts equalization for the best experience, no matter the position of the device.In addition, the CinemaStream 2.0 enhances the video streaming experience with up to 10x less buffering and up to 6x improvement in video quality.Another product launch from Dell is its new XPS 13 , which features top-mounted webcam and a new color option. At just 2.25-milimeters, this is Dell’s smallest high-definition webcam ever. The webcam enables the XPS to maintain its InfinityEdge display while moving the camera to the top of the display for an improved video experience.Dell also worked on the thermals of the XPS 13, because thinner laptops have a harder time staying cool. The XPS 13 has a conductive GORE Thermal Insulation that helps move heat out of the system faster. In related news , Dell and Alienware are to produce new products designed to promote a new generation of games and e-sports. Alienware is an U.S. computer hardware subsidiary of Dell. The aim is to develop high-end and affordable computers designed for amateur and professional gamers. This will involve partnerships with e-sports brands including Team Liquid and Riot Games.The mission statement is to make the gaming experience more competitive, personalized and accessible. Part of the arrangement will involve Dell G series computers offering Alienware Command Center and 4-zone RGB keyboard with customizable backlighting. More about Dell, dell technologies, Computing, Gaming More news from Dell dell technologies Computing Gaming