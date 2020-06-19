By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology Construction is beginning near Manchester, the UK on the world’s largest liquid air battery, known as CryoBattery, which will store renewable electricity and reduce carbon emissions from fossil-fuel power plants. The battery is being developed by Carlton Highview Storage, a partnership between UK independent power station developer Carlton Power and long-term energy storage firm Highview Power Storage. Besides creating 200 new jobs, the CryoBattery will store enough electricity to power 200,000 homes. The Highview battery will store 250MWh of energy, almost double the amount stored by the biggest chemical battery, built by Tesla in South Australia. ICYMI: Highview Power has been awarded a £10 million grant from @beisgovuk to build a new cryogenic energy storage plant in Manchester, England. The facility will be the largest battery storage system in Europe & the first commercial CRYOBattery facility. #energystorage pic.twitter.com/j79GQqySgJ — Highview Power (@HighviewPower) June 19, 2020 Highview chief executive Javier Cavada told "Air is everywhere in the world. The main competitor is really not other storage technologies but fossil fuels, as people still want to continue building gas and coal-fired plants today, strangely enough," he said. Storage of excess energy that can be used at a later time is essential when using wind and solar energy - CryoBattery will provide flexibility and a way to store energy longer compared to traditional lithium batteries. The CryoBattery works by using electricity to cool and compress air, turning it into a liquid and storing it in industrial-sized containers. It then feeds the liquid through a turbine, turning it back into electricity and pumping it back into the grid when it is needed. “Projects like these will help us realize the full value of our world-class renewables, ensuring homes and businesses can still be powered by green energy, even when the sun is not shining and the wind not blowing,” The UK's energy and clean growth minister, Kwasi Kwarteng said. Highview Power's Pilsworth plant came online in 2019. Highview Power About Highview Power The company is headquartered in London, UK, and New York City in the United States. It has over 30 patents developed in partnership with British universities. And in February 2020, Tokyo, Japan-based Highview Power uses low-cost electricity to cool air to -196 °C, reducing it to a liquid 1/700th the volume. At times of high demand for electricity, when prices are typically high, the liquid is expanded through a turbine to generate electricity, free of combustion and the resultant emissions. And in February 2020, Tokyo, Japan-based Sumitomo Heavy Industries invested $46 million in the company.Highview Power uses low-cost electricity to cool air to -196 °C, reducing it to a liquid 1/700th the volume. At times of high demand for electricity, when prices are typically high, the liquid is expanded through a turbine to generate electricity, free of combustion and the resultant emissions.