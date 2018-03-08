Coinbase exchange to launch its own cryptocoin index fund

By By Ken Hanly 8 hours ago in Technology San Francisco - Coinbase the large US-based digital currency exchange announced that they will be launching a passively managed cryptocurrency index fund. Coinbase Coinbase is headquartered in San Francisco California. The firm brokers exchanges of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin with fiat currencies in about 32 countries. It offers bitcoin transactions and storage in 190 different countries. Coinbase's two core functions are as a Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX) that trades a variety of digital assets on a professional asset trading program and a retail broker of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash for fiat currencies as mentioned. It also has an Coinbase's cryptocurrency index fund The fund will require a $10,000 dollar minimum investment and charge a 2 percent annual management fee. However, there will be no performance fee. Although this is rare in traditional investment funds, it is becoming the norm for crypto passive investment vehicles. The Index Fund is the first investment vehicle as part of Coinbase's new asset management division. Cryptocoins in the fund will consist of all the currencies on the company's GDAX. At launch it is to contain: 62 percent Bitcoin, 27 percent Ethereum, 7 percent Bitcoin Cash and just 4 percent Litecoin. The fund resembles traditional index funds that mimic the performance of indices such as the S & P or even the entire stock market. Whenever a new asset is added the fund will be rebalanced. Ripple is expected to be added soon. In the future, Coinbase plans to offer investment vehicles that are not listed to those that are listed on GDAX. However, for now Investing in the fund Investors can use either US dollars or any of the cryptocoins in the fund to invest in the fund but with the $10,000 minimum. Investors have to be accredited and US-based. Coinbase hopes to removes these restrictions in the future. New investments can be made once a month. Redemptions can be made quarterly. There is no lockup period, Funds will be secure The funds will be held in cold storage by Coinbase. Coinbase has considerable experience in keeping high-value assets and even has a product called Coinbase Custody which offers custody services for investment funds. The fund is expected to launch in a few months but accredited investors are able to sign up now. Coinbase already has competitors. Bitwise Investments has the HOLD 10 index sanctioned by the Securities Exchange Commission. Others are allowing investors to create their own basket of custom-weighted crypto assets. However, Coinbase may have an advantage in that it is already a well-established name in the field. Coinbase is headquartered in San Francisco California. The firm brokers exchanges of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum and Litecoin with fiat currencies in about 32 countries. It offers bitcoin transactions and storage in 190 different countries.Coinbase's two core functions are as a Global Digital Asset Exchange (GDAX) that trades a variety of digital assets on a professional asset trading program and a retail broker of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash for fiat currencies as mentioned. It also has an Application Program Interface (API) for developers to build applications and accept payments in digital currencies.The fund will require a $10,000 dollar minimum investment and charge a 2 percent annual management fee. However, there will be no performance fee. Although this is rare in traditional investment funds, it is becoming the norm for crypto passive investment vehicles.The Index Fund is the first investment vehicle as part of Coinbase's new asset management division. Cryptocoins in the fund will consist of all the currencies on the company's GDAX. At launch it is to contain: 62 percent Bitcoin, 27 percent Ethereum, 7 percent Bitcoin Cash and just 4 percent Litecoin. The fund resembles traditional index funds that mimic the performance of indices such as the S & P or even the entire stock market.Whenever a new asset is added the fund will be rebalanced. Ripple is expected to be added soon.In the future, Coinbase plans to offer investment vehicles that are not listed to those that are listed on GDAX. However, for now the company feels that keeping to the coins listed will increase the liquidity of the fund. Reuben Bramanathan, a product manager at Coinbase said: “Index funds have changed the way that many people think about investing. By providing diversified exposure to a broad range of assets, index funds enable investors to track the performance of an entire asset class, rather than having to select individual assets.”Investors can use either US dollars or any of the cryptocoins in the fund to invest in the fund but with the $10,000 minimum. Investors have to be accredited and US-based. Coinbase hopes to removes these restrictions in the future.New investments can be made once a month. Redemptions can be made quarterly. There is no lockup period,The funds will be held in cold storage by Coinbase. Coinbase has considerable experience in keeping high-value assets and even has a product called Coinbase Custody which offers custody services for investment funds.The fund is expected to launch in a few months but accredited investors are able to sign up now.Bitwise Investments has the HOLD 10 index sanctioned by the Securities Exchange Commission. Others are allowing investors to create their own basket of custom-weighted crypto assets. However, Coinbase may have an advantage in that it is already a well-established name in the field. More about Coinbase, cryptocurrency, cryptocoin index fund More news from Coinbase cryptocurrency cryptocoin index fun...