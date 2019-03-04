By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Technology The classroom communication app, ClassDojo, has announced that it has raised $35 million in Series C funding. This app helps facilitate communication among teachers, parents and their children at the school setting. The The revenue that is derived from Beyond School will continue to help improve ClassDojo, which is free of charge for teachers, students and their families all over the world. Ever since it was developed in 2011, Liam Don, the co-founder, and chief technology officer of ClassDojo, remarked in a Particularly impressive about ClassDojo is that it is used in approximately 95 percent of schools (grades Pre-K to eighth grade) in the United States; moreover, it is used in 180 countries worldwide. In the following countries, more than one-quarter of the elementary school teachers use ClassDojo: Australia, Spain, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and the United Arab Emirates, and that number keeps growing each year. As a former New York City public school teacher, this journalist has had plenty of experience utilizing ClassDojo with his upper elementary students, and he has found it to be a great behavior modification device, where students and their families can track progress digitally. This app truly helps stimulate student interest, boost student achievement, and it encourages children to enhance their participation in the classroom setting, in an effort to achieve positive "digital" rewards from their teachers (which are compiled by student progress and data on ClassDojo). In addition, the majority of parents that use it feel that it was an efficient way to make them free more connected with their children, and they can enjoy it with the family as a whole. 