By By Ken Hanly 2 hours ago in Technology The LSEV as it is called took only 3 days to make and was produced by Italian car maker XEV and Polymaker a developer of 3D printing. XEV's new electric car is 3-D printed in just 3 days from CNBC. 3D printing There are many types of 3D printing. Originally the term referred to a process in which a binder material was deposited on a powder bed with an inkjet printer layer by layer until one had a three dimensional object to produce a rapid prototype of something. However, Objects can be of virtually any shape. The printing process uses digital model data from a 3D model or some other data source. In additive manufacturing it uses an Additive Manufacturing FIle. There are many different technologies used in the 3D printing process. The process is briefly explained and shown in the appended video. The LSEV looks somewhat like the VW Smart Car The car is shown on the appended video It is a two seater. It has a top speed of just about 43 miles per hour. On a single charge it can travel about 93 miles. The 3D printing plus the Polymaker materials have reduced plastic components of the car from 2,000 to 57. The car The car will be available in Asia and Europe next year.. The 3D printed parts all are of Polymaker industrial materials A website describing the Polymaker firm claims: Polymaker is a company committed to innovation, quality and sustainability, in the pursuit of producing safe and clean materials for the 3D printing industry. We do not simply adhere to current standards, but are surely becoming a market leader for quality in the filament industry. With a eight step quality control process, Polymaker’s filaments are not only guaranteed to have the best quality standards, but also provide innovative properties that help yield a better overall printing experience, ensuring the efficiency of 3D printers and empowering consumers to create strong, functional 3D printed products. There are already orders for the car The project was originally meant just as a proof of concept to rapidly build a prototype but now XEV plans to mass produce the car using AM. There are alreeady 7,000 orders. Poste Italiane, an Italian postal services provider is committed to buying 5,000 of the cars. ARVAL a vehicle leasing company has ordered the other 2,000. The cost was $7,500 and all components were created by 3D printing except for the chassis, seats, and glass. It is hoped that mass production of the vehicles is soon coming. In all there were 57 different parts created through 3D printing.There are many types of 3D printing. Originally the term referred to a process in which a binder material was deposited on a powder bed with an inkjet printer layer by layer until one had a three dimensional object to produce a rapid prototype of something. However, according to Wikipedia it is now used in a wider sense: "More recently, the term is being used in popular vernacular to encompass a wider variety of additive manufacturing techniques. United States and global technical standards use the official term additive manufacturing for this broader sense, since the final goal of additive manufacturing is to achieve mass-production, which greatly differs from 3D printing for Rapid prototyping."Objects can be of virtually any shape. The printing process uses digital model data from a 3D model or some other data source. In additive manufacturing it uses an Additive Manufacturing FIle. There are many different technologies used in the 3D printing process.The process is briefly explained and shown in the appended video.The car is shown on the appended video It is a two seater. It has a top speed of just about 43 miles per hour. On a single charge it can travel about 93 miles.The 3D printing plus the Polymaker materials have reduced plastic components of the car from 2,000 to 57.The car weighs just 450 kilograms. Similarly sized regular cars weigh about a tonne. The 3D printing has meant a reduction of 70 percent in the cost. The 3D printing to produce the prototype took only a year for the design to become a reality whereas normally it can take up to five years.The car will be available in Asia and Europe next year..A website describing the Polymaker firm claims:The project was originally meant just as a proof of concept to rapidly build a prototype but now XEV plans to mass produce the car using AM.There are alreeady 7,000 orders. Poste Italiane, an Italian postal services provider is committed to buying 5,000 of the cars. ARVAL a vehicle leasing company has ordered the other 2,000. More about XEV, 3D printing, evs XEV 3D printing evs