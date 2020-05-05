By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology A new study looking at the relative skills of video gamers in different parts of the world finds that players from Finland come out top. In terms of North America, Canadian gamers outpace their U.S. counterparts. The survey considers, The outcome of the study reveals patterns that are diverse. However, the central aim of the research was to seek to provide a comprehensive answer as to which countries are best at the world's most popular games. This analysis revealed that Finland comes out on top when it comes to the overall ranking of most skilled gaming countries. In terms of second place, Canada was found to be a close runner-up. The U.S. was found to be languishing in sixth spot. This is far better than the U.K., which stands outside the global top ten in 12th position. The 10 best preforming video gaming nations were found to be: 1. Finland 2. Canada 3. Sweden 4. New Zealand 5. Australia 6. United States of America 7. Netherlands 8. Scotland 9. Ireland 10. France There were differences in terms of certain types of games, with players in certain countries excelling at specific titles. This included players from Croatia doing best at FIFA soccer games, and New Zealand players shooting ahead (pun intended) with the warfare game Call of Duty. With lockdown continuing around the world, high numbers of people are turning to gaming for escapism, together with a (mostly) friendly spirit of competition. A new study has crunched player data from more than 16,000 games to reveal which countries are most excelling at this global activity.The survey considers, as MSN reports , games ranging from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and the poll also took into account all manner of gaming achievements from highest scores to quickest completion times. In video game parlance, achievements often take the form of trophy, badge, award, stamp, medal, challenge. The output was adjusted against population numbers in order to keep the outcomes representative (otherwise countries with higher population would have been distorted).The outcome of the study reveals patterns that are diverse. However, the central aim of the research was to seek to provide a comprehensive answer as to which countries are best at the world's most popular games.This analysis revealed that Finland comes out on top when it comes to the overall ranking of most skilled gaming countries. In terms of second place, Canada was found to be a close runner-up. The U.S. was found to be languishing in sixth spot. This is far better than the U.K., which stands outside the global top ten in 12th position.There were differences in terms of certain types of games, with players in certain countries excelling at specific titles. This included players from Croatia doing best at FIFA soccer games, and New Zealand players shooting ahead (pun intended) with the warfare game Call of Duty. More about Gamers, Gaming, Video games Gamers Gaming Video games