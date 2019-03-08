By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Technology On Wednesday, the Canadian government unveiled it's long-awaited national space strategy, focusing on artificial intelligence, deep-space robotic systems, Earth-observation capabilities, and a search for new ventures with the European Space Agency. The The Alouette 1 was the first satellite built by a country other than the United States or Soviet Union. MONTE D. WRIGHT, Director, NASA History Office The federal government listened to the strong criticism by people in the space industry who called for a more robust and focused space program. With so many countries entering into space ventures, Canada has seemingly been left out. The federal government also promises to cut the regulatory red-tape the space industry says has hindered projects going forward. And the initiative goes along with "We are going to seize this opportunity that we have now and we're going to do it in Canadian style," said astronaut Jeremy Hansen, who is slated to become the next Canadian in space, after David Saint-Jacques who is currently on the International Space Station. "We're going to pursue excellence and bring a lot of benefits back to Canadians." The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is expected to reach its asteroid destination in December 2018. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona Canada's place in the aerospace community Even though some in the space industry criticize Canada for not doing more and being involved in space endeavors, they overlook the fact that Canada is highly regarded in the industry. Canada was the third country, behind the U.S. and Russia, to launch a satellite into space, - the Alouette 1 in 1962. Canada was involved in the Apollo Missions. The Lunar landing legs for the missions were made by Heroux-Devtek in Quebec, The Canadarm built for the International Space Station was a signature Canadian achievement in space technology that helped the country get a foothold in the U.S. shuttle program and space station. There are Canadian-made instruments on Mars, including on the Curiosity rover which continues to roam the Red Planet and OSIRIS-REx, a sample-return mission around the asteroid Bennu. The one thing everyone agrees on is that the Canadian government has not been disposed to spending a lot on the space or science sector. Last year, reports the The James Webb Space Telescope is the scientific successor to NASA's Hubble Space Telescope. It will be the most powerful space telescope ever built. Webb is an international project led by NASA with its partners, ESA (European Space Agency) and the Canadian Space Agency. NASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA “The current level of small and uncertain funding means that Canadian space scientists can’t develop new technologies or engage in international missions in an effective way,” said Jeremy Heyl, an astrophysicist at the University of British Columbia who co-authored the white paper in 2017. Some of the proposals in the 2017 report are now being included in Canada's new Space Strategy, according to 1. To reverse the decline in the country's space capability before it's too late. 2. To develop "a new space strategy and follow-on space plan that provides the policies, programs and funding essential for the revitalization of Canada's space capacity." 3. To establish a "comprehensive and educational outreach program" for Canadians of all ages. 4. Last year, reports the Globe and Mail , after heeding a 2017 report from the Space Advisory Board that showed funding had been stuck in low gear for a number of years, the budget turned out to be a win for science and technology - but space was left out in the cold."The current level of small and uncertain funding means that Canadian space scientists can't develop new technologies or engage in international missions in an effective way," said Jeremy Heyl, an astrophysicist at the University of British Columbia who co-authored the white paper in 2017.Some of the proposals in the 2017 report are now being included in Canada's new Space Strategy, according to CTV News Canada. They include: