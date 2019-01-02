Email
article imageBus startup FlixBus offers riders VR headsets to passengers

Listen
By Tim Sandle     3 hours ago in Technology
A startup technology-driven bus company is set to make the journey more fun for passengers, by offering virtual reality headsets for those using its services. On offer are 50 VR games to wile away the time.
The low-cost, high-technology bus service Flixbus has begun a trial of virtual reality devices across several of its U.S. bus routes, according to Tech Spot. Those travelling from Tucson, Phoenix, Los Angeles and San Diego, and who opt for a "panoramic" seat, can elect to put on a virtual reality headset and select from a variety of different virtual reality games and other travel experiences. The use of the headset is currently free fro bus users.
Flixbus is a German transportation brand which offers intercity bus services in parts of Europe and the U.S. Operations began in Germany in 2013, with Flixbus marketing its services as an alternative to carpooling. The company began operating in the southwest parts of the U.S. in May 2018. Among the key marketing features are free Wi-Fi on board and the option for customers can choose to offset their carbon dioxide emissions when buying a ticket online. There are also power outlets at every seat for charging phones or laptops.
TechCrunch notes how the virtual reality headset experiment is in tune with the company’s technology-forward thinking, and its approach to bus travel which is designed to appeal to young travelers, offering low-cost and flexible tickets.
With the new virtual reality offering, Engadget reports this is the Pico Interactive headset - Goblin 2 and it is offering games like basketball and chess. The headsets are not for everyone, however, as there is the risk of developing the sensations of vertigo and carsickness. Overall, if the virtual reality option is received well by passengers, then Flixbus are more likely to keep it and to roll it out to other services.
