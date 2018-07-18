Email
article imageBlue Origin tests New Shepard crew capsule escape motor

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in Technology
It was a lovely 104 degrees in West Texas today as the Blue Origin sub-orbital New Shepard spacecraft and launch vehicle underwent a high-altitude abort test that pushed the launch vehicle's engines to their maximum.
The space company launched its reusable rocket, New Shepard, for the ninth time as it performed flawlessly showing the capsule can successfully separate from the rocket in case of emergency.
The high-altitude escape motor test is designed to simulate what would happen if there was a problem with the launch vehicle during ascent. In today's test, the rocket engines were pushed to their maximum. The escape motor on the crew capsule was fired successfully when the booster separated.
Shot of the crew capsule on top of New Shepard prior to liftoff on July 18, 2018.
Once engaged, the crew capsule's rockets were designed to provide 70,000 pounds of force to push it away from the main booster as quickly as possible midflight. This test, however, occurred at a higher altitude and "[pushed] the rocket to its limits."
The crew capsule then sped up and reached the apogee of space before returning to Earth. Both the booster rocket and crew capsule made perfectly beautiful landings against the backdrop of a clear Texas sky.
Perfect landing of booster rocket.
Blue Origin's crew capsule and booster
There were actual payloads onboard the crew capsule today. Besides Mannequin Skywalker, Blue Origin's in-cabin dummy, the capsule also carried scientific experiments, including spacesuit material tests, WIFI access testing and a number of others.
Blue Origin has been developing the New Shepard rocket since 2003, just a few years after Jeff Bezos secretly formed Blue Origins. The first flew in 2015, landing unsuccessfully. A second New Shepard vehicle successfully flew six times. The third, which flew for the first time in April 2018, was used today.
Crew capsule settles gently back to Earth.
Today's successful test puts the space company one step closer to carrying a paying passenger into the wild blue yonder. According to Quartz, the company anticipates flying its first human test pilots this year, with commercial operations beginning sometime after that.
