Bloodhound car increases its speed to 461 mph

The Bloodhound super-vehicle continues to make progress towards its 1000 miles-per-hour target and it is now the third fastest car of all time, based on a recent trial where a speed of 461 mph (741 kilometer per hour) was recorded.
With Bloodhound's new achievement, the only cars to have recorded faster times are Thrust2 and Thrust SSC, which have exceeded above 600 mph (965km/h). Thrust SSC holds the world land speed record, set on 15 October 1997, when it achieved a speed of 1,228 km/h (763 mph) and became the first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.
What makes British manufactured Bloodhound interesting is the $80 million technology behind it and the vehicle's potential to break the supersonic record, which was established by the craft Thrust SSC back in 1997. Currently the vehicle has a using a Rolls-Royce EJ200 turbofan engine. It will soon be equipped with a Eurofighter jet engine and a rocket motor, which will take the vehicle to the next stage - 800mph (1,290km/h). To reach these velocities the vehicle will need to produce about 21 tonnes of thrust (210 kiloNewtons.)
Bloodhound - The 1000mph Land speed record project.
Oxyman (CC BY 2.0)
The pencil-shaped car, which has combined aircraft technology with the best that land-vehicles can offer, is also designed for optimal aerodynamics, as the following video shows:
The [url=https://twitter.com/Bloodhound_LSR/status/1190236010778632192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1190236010778632192&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fscience-environment-50267207 t=_blank]driver of the Bloodhound was pilot Andy Green, who is a Wing Commander in the U.K. Royal Air Force. The feat was overseen by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile, which regulates motor sports.