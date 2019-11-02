Bloodhound car increases its speed to 461 mph

By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Technology The Bloodhound super-vehicle continues to make progress towards its 1000 miles-per-hour target and it is now the third fastest car of all time, based on a recent trial where a speed of 461 mph (741 kilometer per hour) was recorded. What makes British manufactured Bloodhound - The 1000mph Land speed record project. Oxyman (CC BY 2.0) The pencil-shaped car, which has combined aircraft technology with the best that land-vehicles can offer, is also designed for optimal aerodynamics, as the following video shows: The [url=https://twitter.com/Bloodhound_LSR/status/1190236010778632192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1190236010778632192&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F With Bloodhound's new achievement , the only cars to have recorded faster times are Thrust2 and Thrust SSC, which have exceeded above 600 mph (965km/h). Thrust SSC holds the world land speed record, set on 15 October 1997, when it achieved a speed of 1,228 km/h (763 mph) and became the first land vehicle to officially break the sound barrier.What makes British manufactured Bloodhound interesting is the $80 million technology behind it and the vehicle's potential to break the supersonic record, which was established by the craft Thrust SSC back in 1997. Currently the vehicle has a using a Rolls-Royce EJ200 turbofan engine. It will soon be equipped with a Eurofighter jet engine and a rocket motor, which will take the vehicle to the next stage - 800mph (1,290km/h). To reach these velocities the vehicle will need to produce about 21 tonnes of thrust (210 kiloNewtons.)The pencil-shaped car, which has combined aircraft technology with the best that land-vehicles can offer, is also designed for optimal aerodynamics, as the following video shows:The [url=https://twitter.com/Bloodhound_LSR/status/1190236010778632192?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1190236010778632192&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2F www.bbc.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fscience-environment-50267207 t=_blank]driver of the Bloodhound was pilot Andy Green , who is a Wing Commander in the U.K. Royal Air Force. The feat was overseen by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile , which regulates motor sports. More about Bloodhound, Car, Transport, Supercar More news from Bloodhound Car Transport Supercar