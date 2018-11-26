By By Ken Hanly 59 mins ago in Technology Just when Bitcoin(BTC) appeared to be mounting a substantial recovery from recent lows the price is headed back down again within the last 24 hours. Godpole's analysis On CoinDesk, Omkar Godpole has published his usual daily analysis of Bitcoin price movements. It was last updated at 12:29 UTO. Godpole notes that BTC had recovered 15 percent from the 14-month low it set yesterday. He claimed this may have opened the doors for a short-term price consolidation. Yesterday, Bitcoin fell through the support of the trendline that connects the August 2015 and August 2016 lows and dropped as low as $3,474 yesterday. The price is down a full 38 percent from highs of$6,380 a short two weeks ago. This is the lowest level since back on Sept. 17, 2017. However, the drop did not last and prices closed yesterday UTC at $3,939 a price well above the trendline. This validated the oversold conditions shown by technical indicators. A period of consolidation could be next. As the article went to press, on Bitstamp BTC was trading at $3,920 after reaching a high of $4,069 earlier today. Godpole notes that the recovery may turn out to be a "dead cat bounce" if the long-term trendline support, now at $3,830 is again breached. However, if BTC prices can find acceptance over $4,000 a stronger corrective rally could take place. Chart analysis In the 4-hour chart, the bullish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI) and the falling channel breakout are a sign of a bearish-to-bullish trend change. A stronger recovery rally toward $4,461 cannot be ruled out. Any gains above that level are unlikely as the The daily chart the low RSI has created a bullish divergence or a higher low. However, the primary trend will remain in favor of the bears as long as both the 5 and 10-day EMAs are declining. The weekly chart shows that BTC is trapped between the resistance of the 200-week EMA now at $4,174 and the 3-year rising trendline support of $3,830. Price acceptance below that level would invalidate the signs of revival since in both the 4-hour and daily charts. Godpole's outlook Based on his analysis Present situation According to CoinDesk data BTC was at $3,986 24 hours ago. It has had a high so far of $4,064 and a low of $3,530. At 18:20 Central Standard TIme the price was $3,692 down almost $300 from its open or over 7.4 percent. The signs are that there could be a retest of yesterday's low of $3,474 as Godpole's analysis suggests. Godpole may be right that the recent bitcoin rally is a "dead cat bounce". Of course Bitcoin often has price changes that run contrary to technical signs. The situation can change rapidly at times. At 18:20 Central Standard TIme the price was $3,692 down almost $300 from its open or over 7.4 percent. The signs are that there could be a retest of yesterday's low of $3,474 as Godpole's analysis suggests. Godpole may be right that the recent bitcoin rally is a "dead cat bounce". Of course Bitcoin often has price changes that run contrary to technical signs. The situation can change rapidly at times.