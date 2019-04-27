By By Tim Sandle 33 mins ago in Technology Apple has issued a recall notice for several of its plugs over an electric shock safety risk. The notification applies to plugs sold in the U.K., Hong Kong and Singapore, although some adapters in other regions may also be affected. The statement continues: "This wall plug adapter shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices, and was also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit." It is possible, Apple has set up a series of website whereby those who have the faulty products can request an exchange for a new replacement plug that has been assessed as not carrying the same safety risk. The recall applies to of Apple's plus: the AC wall plug adapter shipped with Macs and some iOS devices between 2003 and 2010, plus a three-pronged plug which was included in the World Travel Adapter kit. According to Apple the risk is low, although the company emphasizes that due to the low risk and its concern with customer safety it is advising consumers in the affected areas not to use the plugs. In a statement, an Apple spokesperson says: "Apple has determined that, in very rare cases, the Apple three-prong AC wall plug adapters designed primarily for use in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Hong Kong may break and create a risk of electrical shock if exposed metal parts are touched."The statement continues: "This wall plug adapter shipped from 2003 to 2010 with Mac and certain iOS devices, and was also included in the Apple World Travel Adapter Kit."It is possible, Apple adds , that with one of the plugs the number of affected territories might be greater. The technology firm notes that the AC wall plug adapters designed for use in Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Korea, Argentina and Brazil could possibly be part of the Apple AC Wall Plug Adapter Recall Program. With the risk of electric shock , the BBC notes that six incidents within the three primary countries have been reported. The affected plugs plugs are described as white, with no letters on the inside slot. In contrast, newer plugs from Apple (which are not affected) white with grey on the inside.Apple has set up a series of website whereby those who have the faulty products can request an exchange for a new replacement plug that has been assessed as not carrying the same safety risk. More about Apple, plugs, Adapters, Safety Apple plugs Adapters Safety