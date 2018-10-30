Email
article imageApple metallurgists can make MacBook Air from recycled aluminum

By Business Insider     53 mins ago in Technology
Vice President of Hardware Engineering Laura Legros said the new MacBook Air would be its "greenest Mac ever" because its enclosure is made of 100% recycled aluminum.
At Tuesday's Apple event in Brooklyn, the company announced its new MacBook Air.
Apples' metallurgy team has discovered a new technique that uses the excess aluminum from the production process to create a more sustainable alloy.
The alloy will also be used in new Mac mini and iPad Pro that Apple announced on Tuesday.
To read more about all the other, new features of the MacBook Air, click here.
This article was originally published on Business Insider. Copyright 2018.
