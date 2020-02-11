By By Karen Graham 4 hours ago in Technology London - Moixa has teamed up with energy solutions company Alfen to run a trial looking at the impact of smart charging on electric vehicle (EV) owners’ energy bills and carbon emissions. The company's pioneering GridShare is a customizable cloud-based software platform that connects storage devices to the grid, to enable smart energy management. It applies AI and machine learning to optimize power distribution through the grid and helps customers maximize the value of energy. The Thrilled to launch our partnership with ALFENbv! To kickstart, we've launched a trial for 10 lucky homes with Alfen installed with our GridShareSoftware to see how we can smart-charge EVs with the cleanest & lowest-cost energy. Moixa (@MoixaTechnology) February 11, 2020 Teaming up for energy solutions In a trial, the two companies will use Moixa’s GridShare artificial intelligence software together with Alfen’s EV chargers to create personalized smart charging plans, according to a The plans will be based on individual household energy consumption, along with locally-produced solar photovoltaic energy and the optimization of time-of-use tariffs. So, during the first phase of the project, 7.4kW Alfen Eve Single Pro-line chargers integrated into Moxia’s GridShare software will be rolled out around the UK. Simon Daniel, CEO of Moixa, said: “Adding Moixa’s intelligent home energy management to Alfen’s smart chargers is providing customers with a real cost incentive and enabling them to leapfrog the competition. Smart charging will be essential for supporting the acceleration of EVs onto the UK market," reports Alex Earl, Alfen’s UK Country Manager, says: “This solution fits perfectly with our overall mission to provide smart energy solutions and enable EV drivers to be even more sustainable by charging at the cleanest and most cost-effective times. This technology could have huge implications if applied to all our customers – it will drive individual cost-savings and ultimately turbo-charge the growth of EVs.” The really nice part about the project is that participants will each receive the AI-enabled charging technology free of charge. Upon successful completion of the initial trial, Moixa and Alfen will roll the offer out commercially. London-based Moixa is an energy technology company that manufactures smart solar batteries and GridShare software to manage smart charging of batteries and electric vehicles.The company's pioneering GridShare is a customizable cloud-based software platform that connects storage devices to the grid, to enable smart energy management. It applies AI and machine learning to optimize power distribution through the grid and helps customers maximize the value of energy. Alden was founded in 1937, in the Dutch city of Hilversum. Over the years, the company has grown into an international organization that focuses on the development and delivery of innovative energy products and energy solutions.The company's portfolio includes transformer substations, energy storage systems, charging stations for electric vehicles and a diverse group of other products and services. 