By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science The $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that President Donald Trump signed into law on March 23 ended up preserving many of the scientific initiatives the White House wanted to kill, including funding for the ITER nuclear fusion project. In 2017, Washington cut the U.S. contribution to ITER from a scheduled $105 million to $50 million, and this year planned on cutting the contribution to $63 million, reports “This is a very positive signal ... it will prevent ITER having to announce project delays in 2018,” ITER Director-General Bernard Bigot told Reuters in a telephone interview. It also may have helped that the head of the multinational nuclear fusion project was in With 95 percent of design work, 53 percent of manufacturing and construction, and 17 percent of shipping and deliveries completed for work scope related to initial operation, the project has passed an important milestone. ITER Of particular concern to Bigot was the supply of components supplied by American companies for the project. Cuts in the budget would cause delays in assembly. "If the American components do not arrive in time, the whole project will be delayed," Bigot said. More than 600 U.S. companies, laboratories, and universities are participating in the ITER project. Much of the 9 percent of the budget the U.S. funds go to suppliers in the member states—in the case of the U.S. that includes General Atomics, which is building the central solenoid, an 18-meter (59-foot) electromagnet that's powerful enough to lift an aircraft carrier. The White House wanted to The ITER magnets will be the largest magnet system ever built. ITER Project The International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) was launched well over a decade ago and is a multinational partnership between the European Union, the United States, China, Russia, Japan, India and South Korea to build a prototype fusion reactor to generate electricity in a process similar to the nuclear fusion that powers the sun. On ITER member countries can make cash contributions or contributions in-kind, such as components or other parts. These parts are then shipped to France and assembled on ITER’s Cadarache, southern France site. However, there are cash contributions needed, and the U.S. part was 30-32 million euros per year in the 2016 to 2018 period or about 100 million euros, Bigot said. 