Slow down of Atlantic Ocean circulation is bad news for everyone

By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science The Atlantic Ocean circulation that carries warmth into the Northern Hemisphere’s high latitudes is slowing down because of climate change - and is at its weakest point in the past 1,600 years. So, what's the big deal about this news? The AMOC is vital to regulating global climate. It is a constantly-moving system, often called the Global Ocean Conveyor Belt, that brings warm salty water from the Equator via the Gulf Stream up toward the North Atlantic. In the North Atlantic, this current releases its heat into the atmosphere and warms Europe. Then, the cooler water sinks back down to the deep ocean and makes its way all the way to Antarctica where the Great conveyor Belt again circulates that water back to the Gulf Stream. The great ocean conveyor belt Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change The AMOC has declined in strength by 15 percent since the mid-20th century to a “new record low,” the scientists conclude in a peer-reviewed study published in the "Our study provides the first comprehensive analysis of ocean-based sediment records, demonstrating that this weakening of the Atlantic's overturning began near the end of the Little Ice Age, a centuries-long cold period that lasted until about 1850," said Dr. Delia Oppo, a senior scientist with WHOI and co-author of the study, reports Lead author Dr. David Thornalley, a senior lecturer at University College London and WHOI adjunct, believes that as North America began to warm after the Little Ice Age, freshwater disrupted the AMOC, causing a slowing of the current. However, as the climate has warmed, Arctic sea ice, ice sheets and glaciers surrounding the Arctic began to melt, causing a huge gush of freshwater to push into the North Atlantic, exacerbating the slowdown of the AMOC. The influx of fresh water diluted the seawater, making it too light to sink to the depths of the ocean, disrupting the circulation. The research team reached this conclusion after examining sediment cores, measuring the size of sediment grains deposited by the deep-sea currents. On May 2, 2001, the Moderate-resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) obtained this spectacular image of the Atlantic Ocean's Gulf Stream. The false colors in the image represent "brightness temperature" observed at the top of the atmosphere. The brightness temperature values represent heat radiation from a combination of the sea surface and overlying moist atmosphere. NASA The larger the grains, the stronger the currents. They then used a number of methods to make palaeoclimate reconstructions of near-surface ocean temperatures in regions where the temperature is influenced by AMOC strength. "Combined, these approaches suggest that the AMOC has weakened over the past 150 years by approximately 15 to 20 percent," says Thornalley. Co-author Dr. Jon Robson, a senior research scientist from the University of Reading suggests the findings suggest a A second study confirms slowdown of circulation A second study published in the Melting sea ice in the Arctic produces fresh water, slowing the circulation of denser salt water and thereby slowing warming currents MARIO TAMA, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File The big takeaway with the two studies is the complementary evidence that the present-day AMOC is exceptionally weak, and they provide both longer-term historical perspective as well as a detailed insight into recent changes. 