Life on other worlds could be very common. The new study by Georgia Institute of Technology
was a model of binary systems which indicated that planets with an axial tilt, considered necessary for life, would be statistically prevalent in the cosmos. The study took into account types of stars, and stability of axial tilt. So planets with life on them are a statistically likely fact.
Axial tilt is an issue because Mars and Earth are good examples of axial tilt. The theory is that Earth’s relatively minor axial tilt is stable, and Mars, which has massive variations in its tilt, may have stripped off its own atmosphere partly due to tilting.
So- Does this model mean alien life? There’s more.
Being stuck with what we know vs what we don’t know isn’t helping the search for alien life. The centuries of insularity on the subject of life in general on Earth haven’t helped, either. These new findings are more systematic, more objective, and more plausible in terms of what we do know, which can be reasonably inferred to suggest possible life.
Game changer - Sugar found in meteorites
Fortunately for impatient science, other information is also emerging. very much underpublicized Findings of sugars
in a meteorite. Sugar, you ask? Yep. Xylose and arabinose, carbon-rich sugars. The findings of amino acids and other materials have also been discovered, indicating complex organic processes.
What is so damn difficult about admitting life can exist elsewhere?
The monolithic stupidity of the arguments against life on other worlds is almost incomprehensible. (Only someone who’s lived on Earth would understand the lunatic tolerance for pig-ignorant imbecility on this world.) The statistical chances of life only ever emerging on one single planet in a cosmos full of trillions of stars and planets are non-existent. It’s just not possible that there is no life elsewhere.
Think about it:
• DNA and RNA
in meteorites
• Massive amounts of carbon
detected throughout the universe
• Sugars in meteorites don’t just happen.
• Possibly active organic processes
on a tough planet like Mars
• The vast array of millions of different forms of life on Earth
which are so very different from each other. There are 8.7 million known species, and more being discovered on a daily basis.
A few intolerant words about denial of extraterrestrial life
Saying there’s no life elsewhere is like standing in the middle of New York in rush hour and saying there are no other people, no buildings, and no signs of activity. It’s beyond irrational. It’s also almost unbelievably dishonest.
“Convenient Science”, the sort that produces any finding you want for a fee, also has a role in the dogma of denying life elsewhere and denigrating space exploration. If you can deny 16 billion tons of fully documented anthropogenic carbon per year, what can’t you deny? The problem with this quaint small-time criminal approach to science is that real science knows better.
Then there’s “skepticism”, which started as a “let’s get this right” exercise and is now also a sort of dogma factory. Skepticism seems to have taken the path of the creationists, the Flat Earthers, and the other people who typically spend centuries obstructing human knowledge on every subject.
The flaw in the skeptical argument is that just to be skeptical, you have to discount enormous amounts of information. These days, with endless new streams of information from space, you’re denying repeated corroborations. It’s a pretty pathetic, utterly indefensible position for people supposed to be intelligent. Skeptics, look in the mirror. How much do you feel like denying?
Put it this way – You don’t know what you don’t know
. Be honest, get real, and look at the new facts as they emerge.