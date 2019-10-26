By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science California's damaging Santa Ana and Diablo wind events - occurring in otherwise sunny skies might be hard to comprehend for people living in other parts of the world where such winds usually accompany a storm with rain or snow. However, for both the Santa Ana and the Diablo winds, the most dangerous time of the year is during the fall season when vegetation is at its driest. These winds can whip an existing wildfire, just-developed small brush fire or smoldering campfire into an inferno within minutes or hours. The Santa Ana winds of Southern California The Santa Ana winds are strong, extremely dry Map illustration showing propagation of a Santa Ana wind event in southern California. NOAA's National Weather Service Not only do these winds bring the hottest dry weather of the year, but they also bring the lowest relative humidities of the year to coastal Southern California. Combining low humidities with a warm, compressionally-heated air mass, plus high wind speeds and you have a recipe for critical fire weather conditions. We mentioned the wind originating from high-pressure air masses in the Great Basin. The Great Basin spans nearly all of Nevada, much of Oregon and Utah, and portions of California, Idaho, and Wyoming. The problem is this - Any low-pressure area over the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of California, can change the stability of the Great Basin high-pressure air mess. If this happens, it causes a pressure gradient that turns the downward-flowing winds southward down the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada and into the Southern California region. The airmass, flowing from high pressure in the Great Basin to a low-pressure center off the coast, takes the path of least resistance by storming through the mountain passes to the lower coastal elevations and out to sea. This is a view of the Harris Fire burning down Mount Miguel in San Diego County on Oct. 23, 2007 at 2:30 am. EveryGuy Howling through Santa Ana Canyon, the same winds sweep through Malibu and the Cajon Pass - but those areas weren’t as populated as the Santa Ana region We all know about the extreme wildfire danger the Santa Ana winds can spark, and southern California has had more than its fair share of wildfires to date. In In 2007, fueled by the Santa Ana winds - wildfires charred 497,963 acres (778 square miles) in southern California, causing 85 injuries and at least seven deaths. With Diablo winds in the north, and Santa Ana winds in the south, much of California became scorched earth in a day https://t.co/H1BEViqGKI pic.twitter.com/ruErSdYkGI — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 11, 2017 The Diablo winds of northern California Diablo wind is a name that has been occasionally used for the hot, dry wind from the northeast that typically occurs in the San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California, during the spring and fall. The term was first used shortly after the #KincadeFire Evacuation Press Conference https://t.co/4UT8y4tN8s — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) October 26, 2019 Keep in mind that while both the Diablo and Santa Ana winds can pose a fire risk, the dynamics of the two winds are different. Santa Ana winds are gravity-driven winds, draining air off the high deserts. Diablo winds originate mainly from strongly sinking air from aloft, pushed toward the coast by higher inland pressure. 