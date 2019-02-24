By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in Science Cracks are snaking in two directions across the Brunt Ice Shelf on the northern coast of Antarctica. The fracturing ice shelf could soon release an iceberg about twice the size of New York City. According to Previously stable for about 35 years, this crack has started spreading northward at an accelerated rate of about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) a year. The Halloween crack is also lengthening by nearly 4 kilometers a year. The fracture moving in a northward direction has only about 3 miles to go before reaching the Halloween crack. The growth of cracks in the ice is apparent in the following two images. This inage is from January 1986. NASA Earth Observatory Image taken January 23, 2019. NASA Earth Observatory It is easy to see the long fracture in the ice in the 2019 image as it snakes from south to north, covering almost the length of the ice shelf. If you look closely, you can also see the Halloween crack extending from west to east up near the McDonald Ice Rumples. NASA says it is “not yet clear how the remaining ice shelf will respond following the break, posing an uncertain future for scientific infrastructure and a human presence on the shelf that was first established in 1955.” The British Antarctic Survey has had a presence on the ice shelf since 1956 when they set up the Halley Research Station. One of the modules being towed to the current Halley Research Station location. British Antarctic Survey Over the years since it was established, the research station has been The McDonald Ice Rumples The “The near-term future of Brunt Ice Shelf likely depends on where the existing rifts merge relative to the McDonald Ice Rumples,” said Joe MacGregor, a glaciologist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. NASA Earth Observatory "The near-term future of Brunt Ice Shelf likely depends on where the existing rifts merge relative to the McDonald Ice Rumples," said Joe MacGregor, a glaciologist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. "If they merge upstream (south) of the McDonald Ice Rumples, then it's possible that the ice shelf will be destabilized." Calving is a normal part of the The uncertainty over what will happen in the future leaves researchers at the British Antarctic Survey’s Halley Station very concerned, especially after it has been closed down twice in recent years due to unpredictable changes in the ice. Actually, the edge of the Brunt Ice Shelf has experienced very little change since it was surveyed by Ernest Shackleton in 1915, but it has been speeding up in the past several years.The uncertainty over what will happen in the future leaves researchers at the British Antarctic Survey's Halley Station very concerned, especially after it has been closed down twice in recent years due to unpredictable changes in the ice. NASA/UMBC glaciologist Chris Shuman says, "The likely future loss of the ice on the other side of the Halloween Crack suggests that more instability is possible, with associated risk to Halley VIa."