Essential Science: Solar System’s first superhighway mapped out

One day we'll be able to traverse the solar system in spacecraft, and there is till plenty to explore with probes. To optimize the journey time through the Solar System, scientists have proposed a 'superhighway'. This artist's conception shows a newly formed star surrounded by a swirling protoplanetary disk of dust and gas. Debris coalesces to create rocky 'planetesimals' that collide and grow to eventually form planets. NASA/University of Copenhagen/Lars Buchhave The following video outlines how the researchers calculated the superhighway's coordinates: As the video indicates, the scientists from University of California - San Diego Spacecraft that are on trajectories to leave the Solar System. (Note: Voyager 1 left the solar system in 2012). NASA/ Photo ID: ACD97-0036-1. This adds to Guiding arches The arches extend from the asteroid belt to the planet Uranus and beyond. This celestial highway acts over several decades, as opposed to the hundreds of thousands or millions of years that usually characterize Solar System dynamics. The primary arch structures are connected to Jupiter as a result of the strong gravitational forces the super-planet exerts. Such are the gravitational forces at play, the population of Jupiter-family comets plus small-size solar system bodies (Centaurs), are controlled by these manifolds. One day, the model predicts, many of these bodies will collide with Jupiter or face being ejected from the Solar System. The highway and the forces affecting the various bodies was assessed through compiling numerical data relating to millions of orbits within the Solar System. Advanced software was then used to compute precisely how these orbits fit within established space manifolds. This global view of Jupiter's moon, Io, was obtained during the tenth orbit of Jupiter by NASA's Galileo spacecraft. Io, which is slightly larger than Earth's Moon, is the most volcanically active body in the solar system. NASA/JPL/University of Arizona The outcome provides a map that spacecraft can used to traverse the Solar System in the most time efficient manner. The data will also enable scientists to understand the different ways by which manifolds are likely to behave in the vicinity of the Earth. This will be of great importance for assessing future asteroid and meteorite encounters. Research paper The outlining of the superhighway has been Exoplanet theory In related astronomy news (especially to planets being pushed away), scientists have established that planets can exist in orbits far from their star. This happens, It is hoped this theory might spread some light on the hypothesized 'Planet Nine', which is thought to exist within our own Solar System. Artist's image of the distant view from Planet Nine back towards the sun Caltech/R Hurt (IPAC) This research is Essential Science This article forms part of Digital Journal’s long-running Essential Science series, where new research relating to wider science stories of interest are presented on a weekly basis. Human eye, close up Che (CC BY-SA 2.5) Last week we looked at The week before we looked at a The proposed superhighway provides a route by which spacecraft can be sent into the far reaches of the Sun’s planetary system in the fastest way possible. The data gathered to establish the route also provides a means to monitor and to better understand near-Earth objects. 