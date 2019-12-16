Essential Science: Self-repair 'smart' satellites in development

The idea of self-repair satellites will not be the subject of science fiction for much longer, as aerospace technologists are working on technology that can repair and refuel stranded satellites in space. Engineers from University of Cincinnati are constructing robotic networks capable of functioning independently and also, where required collaboratively, to achieve the objective of repairing other satellites in space. This is based on the latest iteration of smart technology.
Satellite damage
Earlier this year
Launch of TDRS-M satellite from Kennedy Space Center on August 18, 2017.
Image in the Public Domain.
NASA
, satellite service provider Intelsat announced that one of its communications satellites became lost in orbit above Earth, with space object becoming an unmovable piece of space debris. An object struck the satellite, causing propellant to leak out into space. Not only did this render the satellite inoperative, it also poses a potential threat to other satellites occupying the same orbit.
The damage, however, was repairable - if only another space object could conduct the repair process, which is where the new research comes in.
The video taken by the Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in 171 angstrom shows sunspot 1402 erupting with an X1.8 class solar flare.
NASA/SDO
As well as being struck by other objects, satellites are also vulnerable to solar flares
, especially communications satellites which tend to occupy high orbits. Flares can cause satellites to becomes highly charged during the storm, and here components can become damaged.
Economic imperative
Having multi-million dollar satellites that end up useless due to minor operating issues leads to loss or operations and a lot of money being wasted, according to Gordon Roesler, former program manager at the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He recently spoke with
Astronomy Magazine about the the inability to repair or modify satellites once they’re launched. According to Roesler, this makes no economic sense. For this reason, several businesses are interested in the smart satellite research program.
New research program
The satellite repair program is led by Professor Ou Ma. The focus is on the use of robotics technology
to repair orbiting satellites. Here the aim is to develop robotic satellites capable of docking with other satellites in order to make repairs or even for refueling.
Hexagon satellite system
National Reconnaissance Office
The primary interest is with the use of robotic arms in order for repair satellites to work effectively. To support, this a Colorado company called Maxar
is providing the spacecraft infrastructure and robotic arms for the project.
In addition, the researchers are also working on how robotic satellites can work in unison together. Trials so far have shown that up to five satellites can work on a repair task together. This requires complex automated navigation systems. To develop such systems various simulation tools are being tested out.
Research paper
The development of the smart satellites is set out in
the journal Robotica
. Here the research paper is tilted "Collaborative Control of Multiple Robots Using Genetic Fuzzy Systems."
Essential Science
This article is part of Digital Journal's regular Essential Science columns. Each week Tim Sandle explores a topical and important scientific issue.
_______________________________________________________________________________
