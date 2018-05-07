Essential Science: Physicists detect a 'time' crystal

The implications of the discovery of the time crystal mean that physicists now new puzzles to solve, relating to how time crystals form in the first place. Once this is pinned down, the potential applications could be considerable for computing and other devices reliant upon time measurements, such as atomic clocks, gyroscopes, and magnetometers. What has got some scientists interested is that time crystals could form the basis for a nearly perfect memory unit for powerful quantum computers.
Time crystals were first theorized in 2016. They differ from ordinary crystals. A conventional crystal
, something like salt (sodium chloride) or quartz, is a three-dimensional construct of ordered spatial crystals. Salt crystals are translucent and cubic in shape; they normally appear white but impurities may give them a blue or purple tinge. Quartz is a mineral composed of silicon and oxygen atoms; it is a trigonal crystal, which is a six-sided prism terminating with six-sided pyramids at each end.
Within the crystal structure, atoms are arranged in a repeating system. The crystal lattice extends in all directions
. The method for determining crystal structures is is X-ray diffraction, and the outputs are stored in crystallographic databases.
A time crystal
is a structure that repeats in time, as well as in space. An ordinary three-dimensional crystal, of the type described above, have a repeating pattern in space; however, they remain unchanged as time passes. Time crystals repeat themselves in time as well as structure. This means the crystal changes from moment to moment. This phenomenon arises because a time crystal never reaches thermal equilibrium.
To the casual observer time crystals look like ordinary crystals. However, through specialized equipment scientists can see that their atoms are actually oscillating: spinning first in one direction, and then the other. The oscillations are referred to as time crystal "ticking", and these atomic spins are locked to a very regular frequency.
Time crystals were theorized in 2012. Then, in 2016, a paper was published describing the discovery of a crystal with special properties ("Discrete Time Crystals: Rigidity, Criticality, and Realizations
"). This was followed by Harvard physicists creating a time crystal
from a nitrogen-vacancy diamond. This was achieved two different mediums: lasers and trapped ions.
Apart from these events, no further time crystals had been detected - until now.
With the new discovery, Yale scientists have created a time crystal in a solid material called monoammonium phosphate, the researchers report in both Physical Review Letters
("Observation of Discrete-Time-Crystal Signatures in an Ordered Dipolar Many-Body System
") and Physical Review B
("P31 NMR study of discrete time-crystalline signatures in an ordered crystal of ammonium dihydrogen phosphate
").
The monoammonium phosphate time crystal was created in a solid material with an orderly physical structure: a traditional crystal. What's usual about this crystal, Science News reports
, is that it is commonly used in crystal growing kits aimed at youngsters and it crystallizes in tetragonal prisms. In industry, monoammonium phosphate is often used in the blending of dry agricultural fertilizers.
The researchers used nuclear magnetic resonance to look for a discrete time crystal signature. According to lead researcher Professor Sean Barrett
: "Our crystal measurements looked quite striking right off the bat." "Our work suggests that the signature of a discrete time crystal could be found, in principle, by looking in a children's crystal growing kit."
Following the latest discovery, the U.S. Department of Defense has announced a program to fund more research into time crystal systems
.
