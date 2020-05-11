British researchers have shown the highest yet-recorded levels of microplastics on the seafloor. The new count reveals 1.9 million pieces of the pollutant in a thin layer covering only one square meter.
Microplastics
Microplastics are formed through the breakdown of larger plastics
, which have been discarded into the environment. Over time plastics are subject to weathering, like wind abrasion or exposure to ultraviolet radiation from sunlight.
Krill are capable of digesting microplastics before excreting them back into the environment in an even smaller form
The significance of microplastics in relation to human health arises from the various toxic and carcinogenic chemicals that are introduced into the processes used to manufacture the plastics and what they carry. It also stands that some microplastics serve as vector for pathogens.
Microplastics and the marine environment
Marine debris litters a beach on Laysan Island in the Hawaiian Islands National Wildlife Refuge, where it washed ashore.
Today plastic is the most prevalent type of marine debris
found in our ocean and Great Lakes. Researchers are concerned about the extent of the pollution and the impact upon marine life, as well as the risks of microplastics entering the food chain and thus presenting a risk to human health.
Several studies have revealed how microplastics damage aquatic creatures
, plus turtles and birds. In particularly, these plastic fragments can block digestive tracts and alter feeding behavior. In other cases, when sea birds end up with their stomachs stuffed with plastic, some species starve and die.
New study
Bunaken National Marine Park, Manado, Indonesia.
The research, which was led by the University of Manchester (U.K.) and where the Tyrrhenian Sea
(part of the Mediterranean Sea off the western coast of Italy) was studied, focused on the phenomenon of deep-sea currents. These currents function act as types of aquatic conveyor belts, moving tiny plastic particles and fibers across the seafloor.
The Mediterranean Sea from Hyères. The sea is connected to the Atlantic Ocean surrounded by the Mediterranean region and almost completely enclosed by land.
, where specialist tanks where turbid water flow can be controlled are used. These studies reveal how turbidity currents transport microplastics, and their role in differential burial of microplastic fragments and fibers.
The majority of the plastics recovered in relation to the new study were found to be formed of fibers from textiles and clothing, which had been passed through wastewater systems. This was confirmed using infra-red spectroscopy.
According to principal scientist, Dr Ian Kane
: "Almost everybody has heard of the infamous ocean 'garbage patches' of floating plastic, but we were shocked at the high concentrations of microplastics we found in the deep-seafloor.”
Plastic pollution ends up in tap water, whose health risks are unknown, say scientists
The typical numbers of microplastic particles, at close to 2 million per square meter, was confirmed through direct microscopic counting.
Research paper
The new study into microplastics has been published in
the journal Science
. The research paper is tilted “Seafloor Microplastic Hotspots Controlled by Deep-Sea Circulation.”
