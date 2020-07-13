By By Tim Sandle 1 hour ago in Science Is the novel coronavirus mutating? The answer is yes, all viruses mutate. Is this of significance? The answer here is dividing scientific opinion. One new finding relating to a spike protein could raise concerns. The coronavirus has hit business in Japan hard CHARLY TRIBALLEAU, AFP The research comes from the Los Alamos National Laboratory, and it shows that an identified change in the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus virus genome, which was earlier linked with increased viral transmission and the spread of COVID-19, has been shown to be more infectious in cell culture. The activity in cell culture, however, does not necessarily mean that the same elevated infectivity will occur in people. Readers need not be too alarmed about the term ‘mutation’. All viruses mutate, especially RNA viruses (of the SARS-CoV-2 type). Mutations occur due to activities within the virus, such as replication enzymes. Such enzymes can create mistakes or ‘mutations’) when copying genetic material. A mutation is not necessarily more infectious or easier to contract. New variant The presence of the D614G variant was detected in April 2020, and several instances suggested a different, repetitive pattern. In then came to light that, globally, the D614G variant was appearing to surpass the original form and characteristic variant of SARS-CoV-2. The new strain of coronavirus has so far killed 17 people NICOLAS ASFOURI, AFP By harnessing geographic information from samples and using samples of the viruses deposited What is of interest is parallel research that indicates how this D614G change increases the virus's infectivity, at least within the laboratory. However, it remains that additional studies are needed in order to determine the full implications of the change. While the mutation has occurred, it stands that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has a low mutation rate overall (compared with those viruses which cause influenza and HIV). The origin of the D614G variant appears relates to four linked mutations that moved together around the world, appearing as a consistent set of viral variations. Patient risk The new variant has been coded ‘G’. The overall descriptor - D614G - refers to a change in the amino acid (from D to G) in position 614 on the viral genome. An alternative term for the virus is In terms of an additional risk to people, there is no evidence that the virus leads to worse symptoms. It may be, however, that the variant is easier to contract (in terms of being more readily transmitted). From patient samples, there are higher viral loads of the G variant isolated from within the upper respiratory tract. Going forwards The observed mutation may also offer clues as to the origins of the viruses and the way that it may alter in the future, this remains an important area of applied coronavirus research. From patient samples, there are higher viral loads of the G variant isolated from within the upper respiratory tract.The observed mutation may also offer clues as to the origins of the viruses and the way that it may alter in the future, this remains an important area of applied coronavirus research.The research has been published in the journal Cell. The research paper is titled "Tracking changes in SARS-CoV-2 Spike: evidence that D614G increases infectivity of the COVID-19 virus." 