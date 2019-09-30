By By Tim Sandle 47 mins ago in Science Autism is difficult to detect at the early stages and this tends to be based on assessing behavioral signs. To address this, scientists are working on a new blood test based on biological markers. One in 68 children has autism, a 30 percent rise over the last estimate released in 2012, US health authorities said Sergei Supinsky, AFP/File The gene network consists of important signaling pathways for fetal brain development, based on this the scientists think this is the main cause of autism , affecting prenatal brain development. Further analysis indicates that the worse the regulation of this network is then the more severe autism spectrum disorder symptoms become as the child becomes older. Autism Autism Awareness ribbon. Autism spectrum disorder is the term for a set of similar conditions, such as Asperger syndrome, which affect, in different ways, a person's social interaction, communication, interests and behavior. Key findings Discussing the findings further, lead researcher Juergen Hahn outlines the blood test for autism in the following video: A second researcher in the study Eric Courchesne looks at the data further, The key finding is that abnormal signals from known autism spectrum disorder risk genes may be channeled through this important gene network, and that, in turn, sends signals that alter fetal and postnatal brain formation and wiring patterns. Such findings match earlier studies which infer diagnostic and prognostic abilities of blood gene expression for autism spectrum disorder. A new test in the future? The scientists the researchers are hopeful that the research will lead to the development of a new blood-based test designed to assess for autism early. This would enable medics to able to expedite autism spectrum disorder treatment for children, with a view to restrict the severity as well as improving the prognosis. However, to reach this stage, more detailed research will be required to assess the findings and to determine how effectively they can be replicated. It also follows that as no females were part of the study, additional trials will need to be performed. The new research comes from University of California San Diego School of Medicine. In an initial study, the researchers looked at gene expression within the blood, based on samples drawn from 302 boys, who were aged one to four. The population included those with without autism. By analyzing the data collected drawn from the blood samples and using a neurons models, the scientists found a gene network that functions to regulate white blood cells. It appears that this gene network becomes disrupted in cases of autism spectrum disorders. The research has been published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, with the paper titled "A perturbed gene network containing PI3K–AKT, RAS–ERK and WNT–β-catenin pathways in leukocytes is linked to ASD genetics and symptom severity." 