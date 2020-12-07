By By Tim Sandle 21 mins ago in Science While it is not (yet) possible to restore vision in most cases to someone with a severe form of impaired vision, technology continues to advance. By using a brain implant, researchers have restored a rudimentary form of vision in the blind. The Old concept new application The concept of stimulating the brain through the use of an implant to generate artificial visual objects was developed during the 1970s. These early systems were limited in terms of the size and detail of the images, hampered by the limitation of only being able to generate a tiny number of pixels at any point in time. Human eye, close up Che (CC BY-SA 2.5) These earlier concepts The science behind it In terms of the underpinning technology as an electrical stimulation is directed into the brain through an implanted electrode, this process generates the percept of a dot of light, appearing at a particular location wit in visual space. This is known as a 'phosphene.' Anatomy of the Eye. Illustration by BruceBlaus Based on this principle, the scientists fabricated the high-resolution implants formed of 1024 electrodes. The electrodes were implanted into the the visual cortex of two test subject sighted monkeys. The aim here was to create interpretable images through the delivery of electrical stimulation simultaneously through multiple electrodes. This process led to the generation of a percept that was composed of multiple phosphenes. It was found that varying the number of electrodes implanted into the visual cortex varied the number of artificial pixels that can be generated. Neuroprosthetics The chip is an example Demonstrating success In order to assess the effectiveness of the implants, the researchers required the monkeys to undergo several tests. This included having the monkeys perform a behavioral task where they were required to make eye movements in order to report the location of a phosphene. The phosphene was elicited through electrical stimulation which was triggered by an individual electrode. Lab-on-a-chip (LOC) technology combines one to several diagnostic tests on one chip, millimeters to centimeters in size, that works with extremely small fluid samples. Maggie Bartlett, NHGRI/Wikimedia Commons Following this, the monkeys were challenged on more complex tasks, including a direction-of-motion task. For this, micro-stimulation was triggered via a sequence of electrodes. Another task undertaken by the monkeys was a letter discrimination task. For this, micro-stimulation was delivered across 8-15 electrodes at the same time. The effect of this was to create a percept in the form of a letter. The monkeys were able to recognize shapes and percepts, such as lines, moving dots, and letters, using their artificial vision. Future developments Based on the research to date the hope remains that the restoration of vision in blind people through a brain implant could be on the verge of becoming reality. The essential feature of the technology is showing that it is possible to visualize images through by-passing both the eye and the optic nerve. Research paper The research has been published in the journal Science. The peer reviewed paper is titled "Shape perception via a high-channel-count neuroprosthesis in monkey visual cortex." Essential Science This article forms part of Digital Journal's long-running Essential Science series, where new research relating to wider science stories of interest are presented on a weekly basis. published in the journal Science. The peer reviewed paper is titled "Shape perception via a high-channel-count neuroprosthesis in monkey visual cortex."