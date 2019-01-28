By By Tim Sandle 48 mins ago in Science A development with artificial intelligence shows how machine learning can be applied to reduce the amount of time needed to process abnormal chest X-rays. The system was developed through reviewing thousands of medical images. This method can reduce the average delay from eleven days to less than three days. The types of X-rays in scope are those of the chest. Such X-rays are performed to allow radiographers to diagnose and monitor conditions impacting upon the lungs, heart, bones, and soft tissues. AI in healthcare Creative Commons image by SurfaceWarriors Creative Commons image by SurfaceWarriors Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to assist medics with healthcare data processing and with making decisions. To aid the development of the artificial intelligence, the science team constructed and tested a Natural Language Processing algorithm that can read a radiological report. The language also allows the artificial intelligence to understand the findings described by the radiologist. From this the platform can determine the priority level of the exam. The system was ‘taught’ by applying the algorithm to the historical exams. This involved processing a large volume of data sufficed for the artificial intelligence system to understand those visual patterns in X-rays that were predictive of medical importance. With the test runs, the artificial intelligence was shown to have a 73 percent reliability. Commenting on the research and development process, lead researcher Professor Giovanni Montana, who has expertise in data science, He adds: “The increasing clinical demands on radiology departments worldwide has challenged current service delivery models, particularly in publicly-funded healthcare systems. It is no longer feasible for many Radiology departments with their current staffing level to report all acquired plain radiographs in a timely manner, leading to large backlogs of unreported studies. The research paves the way for other alternative models of care, such as computer vision algorithms, to be used to identify abnormal images, such as with computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging and positron emission tomography. Research paper The research has been Essential Science Lab-grown beef. Mosa Meat / media photo This article is part of Digital Journal's regular Essential Science columns. Each week Tim Sandle explores a topical and important scientific issue. 