Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Science Pasadena - Director Scott Faris chatted with Digital Journal about "Apollo 11 – The Immersive Live Show," which will make its world debut on Friday, July 5. "The people will take a journey and learn about Apollo 11 through the eyes of some of the people that were there. It will be told by a fictional character who is an amalgamation of several historic figures. It deals with a grandfather trying to tear his granddaughter away from her smartphone and we see the stories through his eyes about his involvement with NASA," Faris elaborated. On the impact of technology on theatre, Faris said, "This is a live show. We have live actors on stage. Every aspect of theatre is impacted by technology. We have 32 projectors on 40,000 square feet of the projection surface that surrounds the audience, and the technology that controls the imagery on the screen is phenomenal." "The actors carry transmitters with them on stage and it tells the sound control where they are on stage, geographically, and they make sure the source of the sound comes out in that locale," he said. HIs proudest professional moments in this live show is being able to tell stories that he found fascinating and inspiring when he was a little kid. "I was really inspired by the space program and to be able to show what happened 50 years ago is really great," he said. Most impressive is that it opens right before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, which falls on July 20. "I think that's phenomenal," he admitted. "The fact that the first man stepped on the moon 50 years ago is an amazing feat of mankind." The Lunar Dome is the largest touring theatre venue in the world, with 40,000 square feet of 360-degree projections, featuring a capacity of 1,600. This touring production hopes to tour in 18 cities. Faris shared that this immersive show is appropriate for all ages, from five to 95. "It is entertaining and educational," he said. "It is not a kids' show. It's a family show and I want everybody to have a great time and walk out a little bit smarter and maybe a little bit inspired," he added. He praised Gerry Griffin, the Apollo program flight director and technical consultant of the show, as well as Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke for their insights and consulting. "Talking to these men who were there is just awesome," he said. To learn more about Apollo 11- The Immersive Live Show, check out its This is a new production, staged in the purpose-built Lunar Dome, with an original story, cutting-edge projection and performed by a full cast of actors. Apollo 11 will make its world premiere on July 5 live in the Lunar Dome at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. "It is a super cool show," he said."The people will take a journey and learn about Apollo 11 through the eyes of some of the people that were there. It will be told by a fictional character who is an amalgamation of several historic figures. It deals with a grandfather trying to tear his granddaughter away from her smartphone and we see the stories through his eyes about his involvement with NASA," Faris elaborated.On the impact of technology on theatre, Faris said, "This is a live show. We have live actors on stage. Every aspect of theatre is impacted by technology. We have 32 projectors on 40,000 square feet of the projection surface that surrounds the audience, and the technology that controls the imagery on the screen is phenomenal.""The actors carry transmitters with them on stage and it tells the sound control where they are on stage, geographically, and they make sure the source of the sound comes out in that locale," he said.HIs proudest professional moments in this live show is being able to tell stories that he found fascinating and inspiring when he was a little kid. "I was really inspired by the space program and to be able to show what happened 50 years ago is really great," he said.Most impressive is that it opens right before the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing, which falls on July 20. "I think that's phenomenal," he admitted. "The fact that the first man stepped on the moon 50 years ago is an amazing feat of mankind."The Lunar Dome is the largest touring theatre venue in the world, with 40,000 square feet of 360-degree projections, featuring a capacity of 1,600. This touring production hopes to tour in 18 cities.Faris shared that this immersive show is appropriate for all ages, from five to 95. "It is entertaining and educational," he said. "It is not a kids' show. It's a family show and I want everybody to have a great time and walk out a little bit smarter and maybe a little bit inspired," he added.He praised Gerry Griffin, the Apollo program flight director and technical consultant of the show, as well as Apollo astronaut Charlie Duke for their insights and consulting. "Talking to these men who were there is just awesome," he said.To learn more about Apollo 11- The Immersive Live Show, check out its official website More about Apollo 11, Director, scott faris, immersive, Live show Apollo 11 Director scott faris immersive Live show NASA