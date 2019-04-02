By By Karen Graham 33 mins ago in Science Ottawa - The effects of a warming planet are going to be felt all across Canada. And, if we stick to a "business-as-usual" scenario — it's going to happen a lot sooner than scientists initially thought. This report is based on government data and supported by research from across the country. Yet, many Canadians probably don't realize this. According to Ali Nazemi, a climate change expert at Concordia University, it's not the lack of scientific evidence that's the problem, but the "deep dysfunction that crops up when the topic is discussed," he said during an Climate change discussions have become a polarizing issue. “It has come to the level of belief. It’s not about facts and science anymore, it’s become like a religion. You believe in God or you don’t believe in God. You believe in climate change or you don’t believe in climate change,” said Nazemi. The eastern United States and Canada shivered under record-breaking low temperatures Saturday as Arctic blasts followed a deadly winter storm. In Canada, temperatures approaching minus 50 degrees Celsius (minus 58 degrees Fahrenheit) were forecast in northern Ontario and Quebec. Photo shows frozen Lake Ontario at the Toronto Waterfront on January 6, 2018. © Digital Journal Since 1948, when nation-wide records became available, Canada’s annual average temperature over land has warmed by 1.7°C, with higher temperature increases observed in the North, the Prairies, and northern British Columbia. This is based on facts. The annual average temperature over northern Canada increased by 2.3°C since 1948. The greatest warming has occurred in winter. Nazemi says that many people look at global warming as being a good thing - after all, this means more sunny days in the summer, right? But global warming is a lot more than warmer days to enjoy the outdoors. In July 2018, Montreal experienced 70 heat-related deaths as the city dealt with unusually hot temperatures. British Columbia experienced its worst fire season on record in August 2018, while two brief thunderstorms caused widespread flooding in Toronto, bringing the downtown core to a standstill, according to Environment Canada forecast a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday with a heat index (what the temperature feels like to the human body) of up to 45 Celsius EVA HAMBACH, AFP/File He says “this is very, very concerning because it’s not about a warming climate. It’s about thawing permafrost, it’s about changing the freeze-and-thaw pattern, the growing season, the water availability that we have, it’s a change of the timing and the magnitude of the flooding, the droughts that we have in this country.” The thing is - Canada is experiencing extreme warm temperatures while extreme cold periods are becoming less cold. Over the past 30 years, the amount of snow-covered land has decreased. Michael Mann, a distinguished professor of atmospheric science at Penn State University, In the United States, US researchers also warned of the effects of climate change in a report issued in November 2018. The Here's the problem - In both Canada and the United States, climate change and global warming discussions have become political footballs, and this is so very wrong. Page from the Canadian Climate Data Accessibility Portal (CCDAP) CCDAP Nazemi says, “There’s a lot of mistrust between the public and politicians, in terms of taxes—people just don’t want to hear the fact that they need to pay some more money. The climate change discussion to me is not a scientific-driven discussion, it’s a politically driven-discussion.” “I would say many politicians are scared to talk about climate change because they are fearing that they might lose supporters,” he says. He’d like to see the issue dealt with as an extremely serious and pressing social and economic matter - which is exactly what it has become. 