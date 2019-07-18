Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageTom Shields signs with Lenny Krayzelburg and LA Current in ISL

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields has signed with his childhood idol, Lenny Krayzelburg, and the Los Angeles Current in the ISL.
Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League (ISL), and one of his athletes is 28-year-old world-class swimmer Tom Shields.
In a post on Twitter, Shields expressed that he is "loyal to the day I die" to Krayzelburg and posted a photo of him with his childhood hero from when they were both younger. He shared that he is stoked to swim for Krayzelburg's team in the new swimming league. "We hope to represent Southern California with pride," Shields exclaimed.
At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shields won the gold medal in the 4 x 100 medley relay, as part of Team USA.
For more information on Olympic gold medalist Tom Shields, check out his official Facebook page.
To learn more about the Los Angeles Current, visit their Facebook page.
Read More: Olympian Tom Shields chatted with Digital Journal back in October of 2017 about his swimming career and the digital transformation of aquatics.
More about Tom Shields, Lenny Krayzelburg, Swimming, League, isl
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Discovery sheds light on Jewish life in Lithuania before Holocaust
Taliban kill 25 Afghan elite commandos in clash
Kentucky coal producer with 2,800 workers files for bankruptcy
Review: Queen music alive and well on Long Island thanks to Killer Queen Special
Chris Young talks 'Raised on Country,' tour and Grand Ole Opry Special
Op-Ed: Emotion detection software — Out of date, irrational, or naive?
Mexico not in favor of Trump's safe-third-country agreement
Cyprus new route for migrants prepared to 'die at sea'
July on track to be hottest month ever after record-breaking June
Microsoft teams up with AT&T for major cloud computing deal