Four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager of the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League (ISL), and one of his athletes is 28-year-old world-class swimmer Tom Shields. In a post on Twitter, Shields expressed that he is "loyal to the day I die" to Krayzelburg and posted a photo of him with his childhood hero from when they were both younger. He shared that he is stoked to swim for Krayzelburg's team in the new swimming league. "We hope to represent Southern California with pride," Shields exclaimed. At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Shields won the gold medal in the 4 x 100 medley relay, as part of Team USA.