The Stand By Me Foundation was co-founded by top Olympic swim coach David Marsh, as well as Marc Huberty, and Ambroise "Rowdy" Gaines. It is a non-profit charity whose goal is to promote the swim sports, as well as water safety, all while supporting the talented Olympic swimmers.

Coach David Marsh is a world-renowned swim coach, who has trained 49 Olympic swimmers from 19 countries in his respected career, which exceeds three decades. Marsh is the Head Team Elite Coach, and he served as the Head Coach of the Women's U.S. Olympic Swim at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. He helped Team USA win the most Olympic medals in the country's history.

In 2017, swimming ranked as one of the most popular sports in America, where approximately 86 million people went swimming in the United States; moreover, it became the third most viewed sports at the Olympic Games.

The Stand By Me Foundation was created to support U.S. swimmers and to help them become champions. The foundation's focus is to aid American athletes that receive little to no financial aid.

The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world that does not provide funding for its swimmers at the Olympic level. On average, an Olympic hopeful's income is less than $20,000 a year, and most elite athletes incur expenses of $25,000 to $40,000 each year, which are allocated for equipment costs, travels costs, and for coaching. Receiving support from such nonprofits as the Stand By Me Foundation is important to the success of U.S. swimmers, in an effort to help them secure the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The foundation aims to afford U.S. swimmers the opportunity to make their dreams a reality and to represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.