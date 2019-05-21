Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports New York - Three-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer Rowdy Gaines sat down and chatted with this journalist at a hotel in New York City about the USA Swimming Foundation and the "Make A Splash" Tour, presented by Phillips 66. "I've always loved New York and I love the people. I love the environment, the passion, and the energy," Gaines added. On May 29, Gaines will be visiting Memphis, Tennessee, as part of the "Make a Splash" Tour, along with Cullen Jones and Elizabeth Beisel. On June 3, Gaines will be in San Diego, California, along with Ryan Murphy, Josh Davis, and Jordan Wilimovsky. The final "Make A Splash" tour stop will take place on June 5, where Gaines will visit Corpus Christi, Texas, along with fellow Olympians Cullen Jones and Josh Davis. "We have done a lot of really great things in the south itself," he said. "The University of Memphis helped us with our study to be able to find out why drowning is such an epidemic. Being at the University of Memphis helps a lot." Gained acknowledged that the USA Swimming Foundation has come a long way in the last 16 years. "It has transformed into something that has generated national attention to the drowning rates," he said. To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation, visit its For more information on Rowdy Gaines, check out his Read More: Rowdy Gaines chatted about his swimming career and the digital transformation of aquatics with Gaines is visiting New York on May 21 and 22, as part of the USA Swimming Foundation's "Make A Splash" initiative. "It is great to be in New York since it's the center of the universe. New York is the place to be so it's appropriate for it to be the 50th city we visit over the last decade or so," he said."I've always loved New York and I love the people. I love the environment, the passion, and the energy," Gaines added.On May 29, Gaines will be visiting Memphis, Tennessee, as part of the "Make a Splash" Tour, along with Cullen Jones and Elizabeth Beisel. On June 3, Gaines will be in San Diego, California, along with Ryan Murphy, Josh Davis, and Jordan Wilimovsky. The final "Make A Splash" tour stop will take place on June 5, where Gaines will visit Corpus Christi, Texas, along with fellow Olympians Cullen Jones and Josh Davis."We have done a lot of really great things in the south itself," he said. "The University of Memphis helped us with our study to be able to find out why drowning is such an epidemic. Being at the University of Memphis helps a lot."Gained acknowledged that the USA Swimming Foundation has come a long way in the last 16 years. "It has transformed into something that has generated national attention to the drowning rates," he said.To learn more about the USA Swimming Foundation, visit its website and its Facebook page For more information on Rowdy Gaines, check out his official homepage and follow him on Instagram : Rowdy Gaines chatted about his swimming career and the digital transformation of aquatics with Digital Journal back in March of 2019. More about Rowdy Gaines, usa swimming, Foundation, Make a splash, Tour Rowdy Gaines usa swimming Foundation Make a splash Tour