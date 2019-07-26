Gwangju
On July 26, American swimmer Simone Manuel had a major reason to celebrate. She won the gold medal for Team USA in Gwangju.
Manuel won the women's 100 meter freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, with a time of 52.04 seconds, setting a new American record.
Australian swimmer Cate Campbell came in second place with a time of 52.43 seconds, while Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the bronze medal clocking 52.46 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Mallory Comerford finished in seventh place with a time of 53.22 seconds.
A 22-year-old Olympic swimmer, Manuel also won three silver medals as part of Team USA in the following relay races: the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay, and the 4×200 meter freestyle relay.
In addition, Manuel is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, which works towards saving lives and building champions as they promote water safety.
