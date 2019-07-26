Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - On July 26, American swimmer Simone Manuel had a major reason to celebrate. She won the gold medal for Team USA in Gwangju. Australian swimmer Cate Campbell came in second place with a time of 52.43 seconds, while Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the bronze medal clocking 52.46 seconds. Fellow American swimmer A 22-year-old Olympic swimmer, Manuel also won three silver medals as part of Team USA in the following relay races: the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay, and the 4×200 meter freestyle relay. In addition, Manuel is an ambassador for the Read More: Simone Manuel sat down and chatted with Manuel won the women's 100 meter freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, with a time of 52.04 seconds, setting a new American record.Australian swimmer Cate Campbell came in second place with a time of 52.43 seconds, while Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the bronze medal clocking 52.46 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Mallory Comerford finished in seventh place with a time of 53.22 seconds.A 22-year-old Olympic swimmer, Manuel also won three silver medals as part of Team USA in the following relay races: the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay, and the 4×200 meter freestyle relay.In addition, Manuel is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation , which works towards saving lives and building champions as they promote water safety.: Simone Manuel sat down and chatted with Digital Journal this past May about the USA Swimming Foundation and its "Make A Splash" Tour. More about simone manuel, World championships, Freestyle, FINA, American simone manuel World championships Freestyle FINA American Swimmer