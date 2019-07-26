Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Simone Manuel — 100 meter freestyle queen at World Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     48 mins ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 26, American swimmer Simone Manuel had a major reason to celebrate. She won the gold medal for Team USA in Gwangju.
Manuel won the women's 100 meter freestyle at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, with a time of 52.04 seconds, setting a new American record.
Australian swimmer Cate Campbell came in second place with a time of 52.43 seconds, while Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden won the bronze medal clocking 52.46 seconds. Fellow American swimmer Mallory Comerford finished in seventh place with a time of 53.22 seconds.
A 22-year-old Olympic swimmer, Manuel also won three silver medals as part of Team USA in the following relay races: the women's 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, the mixed 4×100 meter medley relay, and the 4×200 meter freestyle relay.
In addition, Manuel is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, which works towards saving lives and building champions as they promote water safety.
Read More: Simone Manuel sat down and chatted with Digital Journal this past May about the USA Swimming Foundation and its "Make A Splash" Tour.
More about simone manuel, World championships, Freestyle, FINA, American
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
So much of the Arctic is on fire, you can see it from space
Hong Kong protesters rally at airport to 'educate' visitors
Russia warns of 'consequences' after Ukraine seizes tanker
Canadian police deploy dogs, air surveillance in hunt for murder suspects
France warns Johnson against 'provocations' ahead of Macron meeting
Indian villagers beat tigress to death after attacks
New plasma tsunamis dubbed 'Terminators' discovered on the Sun
Review: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders join Adam Lambert and Queen in Texas Special
Linda Ronstadt 'The Sound of My Voice' film trailer released
World champion Sam Kendricks talks camaraderie in the pole vault Special