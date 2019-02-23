Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Scott Houston claims 2nd place at national indoor championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     45 mins ago in Sports
Staten Island - On February 23, pole vaulter Scott Houston claims second place in the men's pole vault competition at the 2019 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships.
The Toyota USATF Indoor Championships took place from February 22 to 24 at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Facility in Staten Island, New York.
Houston cleared 5.61 meters on his first try but failed at two attempts 5.66 metes, and one attempt where he raised the bar at 5.71 meters. Andrew Irwin won the event with a clearance of 5.71 meters, which he secured on his first attempt. Max Babits came in third place with 5.51 meters.
Last year, Houston was the winner of the USA Indoor Track and Field Championships with 5.83 meters, where he set a new personal record in the indoor pole vault. With his clearance of 5.83 meters last year, Houston triumphed over Olympic bronze medalist and 2017 world champion Sam Kendricks, who claimed second place with 5.78 meters.
Houston serves as Assistant Track and Field Coach at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. To this day, Houston still holds both the indoor and outdoor North Carolina high school pole vault records.
For more information on pole vaulter Scott Houston, follow him on Twitter.
Read More: In March of 2018, Scott Houston chatted with Digital Journal about his athletic career and coaching career. He also opened up about the impact of technology on the sport of pole vaulting.
More about Scott Houston, track and field, pole vault, men's, pole vaulter
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
India detains Kashmir separatists, issues new warning to Pakistan
As 'caliphate' crumbles, IS women remain defiant
The world's most successful EV model may surprise you
Elvis Presley impersonator opens up about 'Legends in Concert' Special
Review: 'Men of General Hospital' entertaining at Governor's Comedy Club Special
NASA greenlights SpaceX crew capsule test to ISS
Bitcoin breaks through the $4,000 level finally today
Review: Musical group 'Massive Attack' light up London's O2 arena Special
Space agencies preparing for 3-year round-trip journey to Mars
Russian army train showcases Syria war 'trophies'