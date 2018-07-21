Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Sports London - On July 21, American pole vaulter and reigning world champion Sam Kendricks was victorious at the IAAF Diamond League in London. World record holder In this Diamond League competition, Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall finished in fourth place with a personal best of 4.80 meters. Earlier this week, on July 15, Kendricks won the inaugural Kendricks won the men's pole vault competition in London clearing 5.92 meters on his first attempt. The Mississippi native also tried 5.97 meters once but failed to clear the height, and then subsequently raised the bar to 6.05 meters, which he attempted twice, with no success. Kendricks is still in the lead in this year's IAAF Diamond League rankings in the men's pole vault, and he is the world leader in the sport with 5.96 meters.World record holder Renaud Lavillenie came in second place with 5.86 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt, and teenage pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished third with 5.86 meters, which Duplantis cleared on his third try. Next month, Lavillenie and Duplantis will be competing in the 2018 European Championships.In this Diamond League competition, Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall finished in fourth place with a personal best of 4.80 meters.Earlier this week, on July 15, Kendricks won the inaugural Athletics World Cup in London in the men's pole vault, and Team USA won overall, with Poland in second place, and Great Britain in third place. More about Sam Kendricks, diamond league, London, pole vault, Men Sam Kendricks diamond league London pole vault Men American