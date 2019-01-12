Email
article imageReview: Ryan Murphy wins big at 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series

Print
By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Sports
Knoxville - Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer and world record holder Ryan Murphy was victorious at the 2019 TYR Swim Pro Series.
This four-day TYR Swim Pro Series event took place from January 9 to 12, 2019, at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Earlier today, Murphy won the men's 200 meter backstroke by two seconds with a time of 1:56.16.
On January 11, Murphy won first place in the men's 100 meter backstroke, where he clocked 53.17 seconds. Fellow swimmers Daniel Carr and Bryce Mefford came in second and third place respectively. Michael Andrew finished in fourth place with 56.10 seconds.
On January 10, Murphy also came in second place in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 24.95 seconds, right behind Michael Andrew (24.73 seconds).
For more information on USA Swimming, visit its official homepage.
Read More: This journalist chatted with Ryan Murphy on November 19, 2018, on the red carpet of the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards in New York City, where he won three Golden Goggle Awards including "Male Athlete of the Year."
