Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy has a major reason to be proud. He set an American record in the men's 50 meter backstroke (short course) yesterday.

Ryan Murphy competing in ISL Season 2 Mike Lewis, Photo Courtesy of ISL

Murphy bested Brazilian swimmer Guilherme Guido's ISL performance last year, which was 22.55 seconds, and now this puts him as the second-fastest backstroke time in history. Murphy clocked a remarkable 22.54 seconds and earned 15 club points for his team.

Coleman Stewart of the Cali Condors finished in second place with a time of 22.76 seconds, while Evgeny Rylov of Energy Standard and Guilherme Guido of London Roar both tied for third place with 23.02 seconds. Frenchman Florent Manaudou's short course world record of 22.22 second still stands from 2014.

Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ryan Murphy of Los Angeles Current

Mine Kasapoglu, Photo Courtesy of ISL

This event took place at the ISL final on November 21 at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Murphy serves as the co-captain of the Los Angeles Current team, along with Beryl Gastaldello. Lenny Krayzelburg is the team's General Manager.

Murphy is also an ambassador of the USA Swimming Foundation, and he has partnered with the Goldfish Swim School : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Ryan Murphy back in September of 2020.