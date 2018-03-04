Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Sports Birmingham - French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie has a major reason to celebrate. He won the gold medal at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham. American pole vaulter This indoor season, Kendricks and Lavillenie were both the world leaders with 5.93 meters, which they cleared on February 25 in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Lavillenie also holds the indoor world record in pole vault with 6.16 meters, which he set on February 15, 2014. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Lavillenie earned the silver medal, finishing second after Brazilian pole vaulter The Frenchman was able to defend his world indoor champion throne. He previously won the gold in 2016 at the World Championships in Portland, Oregon, where he cleared 6.02 meters, while Kendricks and Lisek also won silver and bronze medals with clearances of 5.80 meters and 5.75 meters respectively. To learn more about 2018 World Indoor Champion Renaud Lavillenie, follow him on Lavillenie won the men's pole vault competition after clearing 5.90 meters on his second attempt, which was enough to secure him the win for the gold medal. He previously cleared 5.70 meters and 5.85 meters on his first attempt.American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks , who was also the 2017 World Champion, came in second place with 5.85 meters, while Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in third place.This indoor season, Kendricks and Lavillenie were both the world leaders with 5.93 meters, which they cleared on February 25 in Clermont-Ferrand, France.Lavillenie also holds the indoor world record in pole vault with 6.16 meters, which he set on February 15, 2014. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Lavillenie earned the silver medal, finishing second after Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz , who had set an Olympic record with 6.03 meters.The Frenchman was able to defend his world indoor champion throne. He previously won the gold in 2016 at the World Championships in Portland, Oregon, where he cleared 6.02 meters, while Kendricks and Lisek also won silver and bronze medals with clearances of 5.80 meters and 5.75 meters respectively.To learn more about 2018 World Indoor Champion Renaud Lavillenie, follow him on Twitter More about Renaud Lavillenie, World, Championships, Indoor More news from Renaud Lavillenie World Championships Indoor