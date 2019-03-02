Email
article imageReview: Pawel Wojciechowski wins the 2019 European Indoor Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Glasgow - Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski has a major reason to celebrate. He was victorious at the 2019 European Indoor Track and Field Championships in Glasgow.
Wojciechowski set a new personal best of 5.90 meters in the men's pole vault in the indoor track and field. The 29-year-old athlete was able to clear 5.90 meters in his second attempt, which was enough for the win.
Fellow Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek came in second place with 5.85 meters, which he cleared on his first try. Lisek was unsuccessful at two attempts at 5.90 meters and then subsequently raised the bar to 5.95 meters, where he failed to clear the height, so he had to settle for the silver medal.
Lisek was the world leader this indoor season in the men's pole vault, along with American athlete Sam Kendricks.
Swedish pole vaulter Melker Svärd Jacobsson came in third place with 5.75 meters. Greek pole vaulter Emmanuel Karalis, affectionately known as "Manolo," finished in fourth place with a jump of 5.65 meters.
In 2011, Wojciechowski was named world champion in the men's pole vault competition in Daegu, South Korea, where he was victorious with 5.90 meters.
To learn more about 2019 European Indoor Champion Pawel Wojciechowski, follow him on Instagram and on Facebook.
More about Pawel Wojciechowski, Piotr Lisek, Polish, pole vaulter
 
