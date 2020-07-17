Three-time Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy was recently spotlighted in "Men's Health" Magazine. Digital Journal has the recap.
Murphy furnished his definition of strength as "being consistent no matter how you are feeling." "Some days you are going to feel great, some days you are going to feel bad," he explained. "I view strength as being able to raise your levels even on your worst days."
He acknowledged that he spends a major portion of his training routine in the water, as well as on dryland (in the gym). He shared some of his favorite exercises that he does in the gym throughout the season. "Throughout the week, I spend three hours in the weight room," he said.
"I think it's really important for my swimming success since everything starts with the core and that allows me to utilize different muscle groups. It makes me a better athlete. Becoming a better athlete outside of the water means becoming a better athlete in the water. That's the philosophy that we have in the weightroom," he elaborated.
He serves as an ambassador for the Goldfish Swim School, and in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) season in 2019, he competed for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager.
Last month, Murphy was also interviewed by Kelly Palace and Maria Parker in their Webby-nominated "Champion's Mojo" sports podcast.
Read More: Markos Papadatos of Digital Journal chatted with Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy back in April of 2020.